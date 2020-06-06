Christo Rey High School Graduates Honored at Mpls. Start of Drive-Thru – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – When a pandemic closed schools in March, the 124 seniors at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School didn't know what spring would bring.

"We all thought we would come back after two weeks. March 13 was the last time I was here and now it is June," said Maria Medel, a senior in high school.

Then came destruction and fighting just doors away. Protests over the police murder of George Floyd left the school with several broken windows.

For graduates like Medel, it is a sobering lesson in justice.

“The students of the class of 2020 here at Cristo Rey are seekers of justice. I firmly believe that this class will change the world, "said Medel.

And they already have it. Creativity emerged from the clutches of chaos and turmoil. On Saturday, each senior year graduate was honored at a graduation ceremony.

One by one, the balloon-decorated cars entered the school as teachers cheered from the rooftops. And the students represented photos in caps and gowns while the parents did the honors.

Delivering the diploma of each son or daughter in a different and socially distant way.

"It could be a tradition that we continue," said Christ the King President Jeb Myers. "Why can't we raise parents on stage and have parents give the student a diploma?"

Take it as a lesson in flexibility and adaptation, making the most of a crazy and challenging situation.

"One thing I learned is that things must be sacrificed for the common good," said Baydan Dahir.

Bringing sun to a shattered world, one graduate at a time.

“They give us hope and this community is very hopeful. I really want what they do next, "said Medel.

It's safe to say that we all will be.