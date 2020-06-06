China warns citizens not to travel to Australia due to & # 39; racial violence & # 39;

Commerce Minister Simon Birmingham rejected the Australians' accusation of attacking the Chinese during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism has advised the public to avoid traveling to Australia, citing racial discrimination and violence against the Chinese in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There has recently been an alarming increase in acts of racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a statement on Friday night.

He gave no specific example of such discrimination or violence.

"We reject China's claims in this statement, which in fact have no basis," Senator Birmingham told AAP in a statement on Saturday.

"Our rejection of these claims, which have been falsely made by Chinese officials previously, is well known to them."

He said it was unfortunate that Australia had to close its borders with China to protect the country from COVID-19 as it spread from Wuhan.

"This decision was criticized by the Chinese government at the time, but it turned out to be a critical decision to keep Australians safe from the devastation facing much of the rest of the world," he said.

"Australia enjoys worldwide success in suppressing the spread of COVID-19 and, when the health council allows it, we look forward to welcoming visitors from all backgrounds back to our safe and hospitable nation."

This is the last one is a series of friction between the two countries.

Last month, China imposed a tariff on imports of Australian barley and blocked beef imports from various Australian sources due to labeling problems, coinciding with Australia calling for an investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 virus in China.

Labor Jason Clare believes there has been an increase in racist abuse during the pandemic and hopes that Foreign Minister Marise Payne is speaking with China.

"I hope he is on the phone with the Chinese government about this as well as all the other issues that seem to be a problem right now," Clare told ABC television on Saturday.

"I am sure I am speaking on behalf of all top-down tour operators across Australia when I say we want to get tourists back when it is safe to do so," he said.

Liberal defender Jason Faliniski clearly said Australia is having a more difficult time with China than before.

"I think diplomacy is best done in silence and not publicly and with a fog horn," he told ABC television.

"I think there have been unfortunate incidents where people have been blaming members of the Chinese community for the pandemic in Australia, so it is something that we must resolve."