"Change Starts With Me,quot;: Minnesota Sports Community Gives Back Communities Affected by George Floyd's Death – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minneapolis sports community took the step of giving back to a neighborhood that is still struggling after last week's events.

At Cub Foods on 26th Avenue, members of the Vikings, Timberwolves and Gophers helped distribute products like diapers and food as the area tried to heal.

"I came to the United States when I was eight years old, and I didn't learn much about racism," said Daneille Hunter, a defensive end with the Minnesota Vikings. "But I have seen over the years everything that has been happening. And it is something that must stop."

"Once we knew something was going on it could be part of the change, the change begins with me, the change begins with you, it begins with all of us," said Gopher's soccer head coach, PJ Fleck.

They are using their visibility to help fuel the conversation about racism in the United States and to listen.

"Maybe 2020 is what we needed to change, to have the tough conversations we're having," said Kyle Rudolf, a tight end with the Vikings. "It's a completely different perspective on what a horrible year has been."

"I think what we as a community as a whole are doing is opening conversations," said Josh Okogie, a Minnesota Timberwolves guard. "We are letting everyone speak. We are allowing everyone to hold each other accountable and I think this is the first step that is needed to reform."

The sports community is always followed by Minnesota fans. But this time, they are taking their fame and focusing it on conversations about injustice within the community.

"It is better for us to be able to go out and set an example," Hunter said.

While this drive was able to fill an immediate need, the players and coaches also recognized that there is more work to be done.