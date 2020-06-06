CDC director says people no longer take coronavirus seriously

The CDC director says that no one seems to be taking the threat of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States seriously anymore.

Robert Redfield told lawmakers that Americans appear to be ignoring social distancing advice and no longer wear face masks.

Ignoring best practices that could save lives will ultimately result in more cases and hardship while we wait for a vaccine.

Some of the things the Centers for Disease Control have done since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic have been puzzling. Some of the advice coming out of the agency has been questioned by scientists and health professionals, and the organization has been slow to react to the changes.

Now, CDC Director Robert Redfield is saying something that not only makes sense, but is incredibly obvious to anyone paying attention: No one is taking the coronavirus protection guidelines seriously, and we are all preparing. not only for the second wave of infections but difficulties continued in the future.

Redfield made his remarks during a hearing in Congress on Thursday, explaining that, based on what he's seeing, the general public doesn't seem to care so much that a deadly pandemic is sweeping the nation.

"We are very concerned that our public health message does not resonate," Redfield said during the hearing. "We continue to try to figure out how to penetrate the message with different groups."

Redfield went on to emphasize that face masks remain incredibly important, despite the fact that most states are not enforcing any mandates to use them, and some states have no official guidelines in place.

"If people were asymptomatic or pre-symptomatically infected, if they were wearing a face covering, they would have less ability to transmit to others," Redfield told the assembled lawmakers. "So we embraced this important public health tool. I will say that we continue to see this as a critical public health tool."

Redfield is not alone in his concern that the United States appears to be taking a lax or even lazy approach to combat the continued spread of COVID-19. For weeks, people sheltered in place and followed the rules, but now that states are beginning to loosen their restrictions a bit, many people see it as a means of getting back to their old ways of doing things.

The fact is, the pandemic is not over. The virus is still spreading. Some states, including those that have recently loosened restrictions, are now seeing the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increase. Even in states where there are mandates to wear masks or social distancing, ensuring that people follow those rules is almost impossible.

We won't have to wait long before we begin to see even more dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases across the country. With continued protests, summer meetings, and the lack of a coronavirus vaccine, it could be a recipe for disaster.

Image source: Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock