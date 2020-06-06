Can Charlotte Flair, Adam Cole retain? – Up News Info Los Angeles

The last time NXT held a TakeOver event, most of the world was just beginning to hear about COVID-19 and social distancing sounded like something you would only find in Urban Dictionary. It had only been a couple of weeks since health officials confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the United States, and for the most part life was moving on as normal. WWE's creative staff was busy unfolding stories that would reach their crescendo in NXT TakeOver: Tampa, the biggest show of the year the night before WrestleMania.

Those were the old days.

Of course, the coronavirus became a global pandemic, and the entire week of WrestleMania was wiped out, including NXTIt's the big night. On Saturday, TakeOver will be riding again. And, for fun, WWE is dusting off the old pay-per-view name In Your House to celebrate. The last time it was used was in 1999, much earlier NXT It was even a bug on the radar. It's fitting that he be brought back now, as the only place where fans have been able to watch wrestling for months now is on his couch.

The show is spearheaded by a backlot fight between NXT Champion Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream are likely to be filmed in the cinematic style of the recent showdown between Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania or the main event in the pay-per-event of Money In The Bank a few weeks later.

Also on the card, Charlotte Flair defends the NXT Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai in a triple threat bout, while Keith Lee seeks to hold on to the NXT North American Championship while facing Johnny Gargano.

The show is scheduled for Sunday, June 7 at 7 p.m. ET, with the pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m.

Here's a look at the full card and how things could shake up.

NXT Championship Match – Last Chance Backlot Brawl

Adam Cole (c) vs. Velveteen Dream

The stipulation here is that Velveteen Dream cannot challenge NXT Championship again as long as Adam Cole holds the title, adding a layer of excitement to the match. Cole and The Undisputed Era have been touting the first anniversary of their championship reign, which generally heralds the end is near. There is no doubt that Dream has the potential to be one of the biggest Superstars on the list and his day as champion will come. But will it come tonight? I do not think so. Whoever wins the next title will probably end up losing it to Dream. On the other hand, this is wrestling, so you may end up winning it from Cole in the future anyway. It probably isn't tonight. As for the party? It will be interesting to see how WWE puts this together as it will be prerecorded. Expect to see something special. Choose: Adam Cole

Tommaso Ciampa against Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

This is Kross TakeOver's debut, and he is going to have a good performance here. When I spoke to Ciampa last week, he said he knew that would be the case.

"It is clear who are some of the best players NXT. I'm clearly one of them, and he wanted to make a statement … So I think more than anything, it was a combination of fans who wanted to see it as a pseudo dream match and he who wanted to have an immediate impact and a name for himself. same."

The best way for Kross to make that name is to win here. Oddersmakers think it will, and there is no reason to doubt that it will. Ciampa has a name big enough to be able to lose without losing shine. Expect something brutal. Choose: Karrion Kross

NXT Women's Championship – Triple Threat

Charlotte Flair (c) against Rhea Ripley against Io Shirai

Is Charlotte really a long-term champion as she continues to divide time between brands? Probably not. She has been the toast of the NXT women's division since winning the Ripley title at WrestleMania while performing double service and stirring the pot between Slap female champions Bayley and Sasha Banks on Friday nights. I'm thinking they're stretching it a little bit and the belt will go back to Rhea Ripley. Going forward, Io Shirai will follow in Asuka and Kairi Sane's footsteps to become the third Japanese woman to win the NXT Women's Championship. Right now, though, it looks like gold will return to the Australian woman. Choose: Rhea Ripley

Finn Bálor vs. Damien Priest

This is all about revenge for Bálor, who was the victim of an attack not caused by Priest. Priest is one of the talents on the list that I think could go either way right now. I would love to see the NXT the brass continues to give you a push to help you reach the next level. However, you risk getting lost in confusion and having a harder time moving up the ranks if you don't come out on top. How about this? Since Bálor should take revenge here, this may be just the first match in a long dispute between the two. That way, Priest can continue to work with superior talent and not lose momentum as the series will continue. Pick: Finn Bálor

NXT North American Championship

Keith Lee (c) against Johnny Gargano

Gargano is in a Ciampa-like position in that he can bear a loss and barely lose shine while Lee would benefit from his generosity. The current champion is on the list of talents who could become the future face of NXT and beyond. So this would be a distinctive victory for a race that has nothing but advantages. It's also an opportunity for Gargano to really boost the heat like a heel and make Lee look like Superman. Choose: Keith Lee

Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox against Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel González

Someone in Gargano's house needs to get a victory on the show. And since Johnny doesn't seem to have it, the responsibility falls on his wife Candice LeRae to pick him up. Tegan Nox can be expected to shoot Dakota Kai and Candice as well. Choose: Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel González.