Bundesliga 2020 schedule: what games are there today? Times, television channels to watch soccer in the USA. USA

The Bundesliga has finally returned, giving German soccer fans, English soccer fans and almost anyone looking for live sports action a reason to get excited.

Here's a complete guide to the Bundesliga game schedule for Day 30, which includes start times and television channels for watching soccer in the United States.

2020 Bundesliga schedule

(All time EST)

Saturday June 6

Saturday's games will be led by Bayer Leverkusen, who is fifth and will host first place, Bayern Munich, at 9:30 a.m.Eastern time. With a win, Bayern could keep their seven-point gap at the top of the table and possibly take it to 10 points with four games remaining if Dortmund loses to Hertha Berlin at 12:30 p.m.

Hour Game Television channel 09:30 am. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich FS1, Fox Deportes, fuboTV 09:30 am. RB Leipzig vs. Paderborn FS2, fuboTV 09:30 am. Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. TSG Hoffenheim Fox football match pass, fuboTV 09:30 am. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV 12:30 pm. Borussia Dortmund against Hertha Berlin FS2, fubotTV

Sunday June 7

Sunday's games are much tamer, but the 9:30 a.m. game. between Union Berlin and Schalke could be interesting.

Hour Game Television channel 7:30 am. Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg FS1, fuboTV 09:30 am. Union Berlin vs. Schalke FS1, fuboTV 12 p.m. Augsburg vs. Cologne FS!, FuboTV

How to watch Bundesliga soccer in the USA USA

For those with cable or satellite service, FOX will have you covered throughout the week on FS1 and FS2. Those with access to FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer Match Pass can also view the games. Those without cable or satellite looking to stream the games can do so on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Bundesliga standings

Bayern Munich is currently at the top of the table with 61 points, but is far from over. The Bavarians still have to face three of the other five best teams: in second place Borussia Dortmund (57 points), in fourth place Bayer Leverkusen (53 points) and at home against fifth place Borussia Monchengladbach (52 points), So the title, as well as fourth place in the Champions League, is still up for grabs.

Towards the center of the table is a battle for sixth place to claim last place in the Europa League. Wolfsburg currently holds the position, but only nine points separate them from 13th place Union Berlin, making it a tight competition.

At the bottom are Paderborn and Werder Bremen, although Bremen has a game in hand at 16th place Fortuna Dusseldorf and has only a three point lead. The team finishing 16th at the end of the season plays in a relegation / promotion playoff with the third-place team in the Bundesliga 2.