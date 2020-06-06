Bulls will take a patient approach in deciding on the status of trainer Jim Boylen, says new vice president

The Bulls won't make a decision soon about head coach Jim Boylen's future with the franchise.

Arturas Karnisovas, the Bulls' new executive vice president of basketball operations, began his conference call with reporters on Saturday by issuing a statement about the division coach.

"I know you are eager for me to definitely comment on our future for the Chicago Bulls. I understand that anticipation," Karnisovas said. With that said, I pride myself on being deliberate and thoughtful in my decision making and take the weight of my decisions seriously.

NBA RETURN: What to know about the 22-team format, the playoffs and more

"I am not willing to do premature evaluations to satisfy our excitement of moving this team forward."

Karnisovas was hired in April, more than a month after the NBA season hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak, and has not yet seen his team play since he joined Chicago.

One reason for the patient's focus, he said, was the NBA's 22-team plan to end the season, which excludes the Bulls.

"We want to spend time internally to make sure we are thorough in our evaluations," said Karnisovas. "Our intention was to return to play at some point and have an opportunity to make informed decisions. There are several unprecedented circumstances beyond our control."

"We have been limited in certain obvious ways, so our goal is to use this time in innovative ways to create opportunities for our players and coaches to foster development."

Our season is over, but the work for Arturas Karnisovas is only just beginning. – Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 6, 2020

Boylen took over as head coach 24 games in the 2018-19 season after Fred Hoiberg's firing, but the Bulls are only 39-84 under his command.

Chicago finished this season 22-43, eleventh in the Eastern Conference, and ranked 26th in the NBA in scoring with 106.8 points per game.

"Training in the league is very difficult. Making a decision about training is really difficult. It is probably the most difficult thing for the executives," Karnisovas said. "So I look at many aspects: I have had numerous conversations.

With that said, I would like to be in a building, to be on practice, to be close to the coaching staff in meetings. We are looking forward to going into the video room together, analyzing the games, watching the games together. ” "

Karnisovas, previously the Nuggets' general manager, has already replaced Chicago top executives Gar Forman and John Paxson.

Marc Eversley will take over as the team's new general manager, while assistant general manager J.J. Polk and vice president of player staff Pat Connelly were also added.