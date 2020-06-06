Buffalo police officers resigned in solidarity with two suspended officers

Fifty-seven police officers in Buffalo, New York, resigned from the force's emergency response team after the suspension of two officers who allegedly pushed a 75-year-old protester to the ground, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

An investigation is underway in a protest incident that Governor Andrew Cuomo called "totally unjustified and totally embarrassing." The man was seriously injured.

Video of Thursday's demonstration shows a line of officers walking toward the man and two pushing him. His head is bleeding on the sidewalk as officers pass him, some watching him.

Protesters in Niagara Square, like those across the country, were calling for racial justice after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The 57 officers resigned from the emergency unit but not by force. Buffalo's mayor's office told CNN that the 57 members who resigned from the unit make up the entire active emergency response team.

Some members of the unit are currently out and not included in the 57 who resigned, according to the mayor's office.

"Fifty-seven resigned in disgust due to the treatment of two of its members, who were simply executing orders," Buffalo Police Charitable Association President John Evans told WGRZ on Friday. WKBW also reported news of the resignations.

The identity of the man, Martin Gugino, was confirmed by Cuomo's office. Gugino is hospitalized in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

A lawyer representing Gugino released a statement saying that Gugino is "alert and targeted,quot; and described him as a peaceful protester and human rights defender.

"Mr. Gugino requests privacy for himself and his family while he recovers," said Kelly V. Zarone. "He appreciates all the good wishes he has received and requests that any other protests continue to be peaceful."

Megan Toufexis, Gugino's niece, told CNN that her uncle attended the protest on Thursday to discuss First Amendment rights with police.

Protests in the city continued until Friday night.

Buffalo Mayor Says Officers Should Receive Due Process

Mayor Byron Brown said he wants the two suspended officers to have due process. "I am not asking that they be fired."

Speaking of the injured man, the mayor said, "Last night they asked him to leave several times."

Police considered it important to clear the area before fights broke out between protesters, the mayor said. He emphasized that the instructions of the police managers to the officers were to be careful, protect the residents and use common sense.

In response to questions about the emergency response team, Brown said the city has a contingency plan. "Buffalo will be safe this weekend," he said. "We have a contingency plan, we always have a contingency plan."

CNN has reached out to police and the association for further comment. New York State Police say they are sending additional officers to the city after the resignations.

According to the initial video, police released a statement saying Gugino tripped and fell, police spokesman Mike DeGeorge told CNN.

After more videos became available, police amended that statement, and Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended the officers without pay and opened an investigation, he said.

"The department moved quickly,quot; and "corrected,quot; the information, DeGeorge said.

Brown called the incident "discouraging,quot; and said his thoughts were with Gugino.

Prosecutors are investigating, the Erie County District Attorney's Office tweeted.

Gugino had a head injury and was unable to give a statement to investigators on Thursday night, the tweet said.

Cuomo said officers should be fired and prosecutors should act "fairly but quickly."

"When I saw the video, I got sick to my stomach," Cuomo said. "I would encourage the district attorney not to do what happened in Minneapolis, that the delay itself caused problems," the governor said, adding: "People don't want vagueness. They are upset and they want answers."

Previously on Twitter, he said: "This incident is totally unjustified and totally embarrassing … Police officers must enforce, DO NOT ABUSE, the law."

Cuomo said he spoke to Gugino.

"Fortunately he is alive," Cuomo said Friday at his daily press conference in Albany. "You watch that video and it upsets your basic sense of decency and humanity."

Cuomo also called the attacks on police officers, saying: "You have incidents of policemen hit with bricks on the head. Who are we?"