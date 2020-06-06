Broncos players and coaches show community support during downtown march – Up News Info

For nine minutes, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton remained motionless. For nine minutes, he rested on one knee, facing the ground. For nine minutes on Saturday, a city's professional soccer team and its citizens came together as one.

After a march through the center, about 50 Broncos players and 20 coaches stopped in front of the Denver Performing Arts Center, which was joined by hundreds. The plaza was packed to protest racial inequality and police brutality, nearly two weeks after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody, his head on the tarmac for 8 minutes, 46 seconds.

And if there was an unforgettable image, it was Sutton, the back of his shirt said: "If you are not with us, you are against us." When the moment of silence was complete, Sutton and the rest of the protesters raised a fist in the air and shouted, "I can't breathe!"

The Broncos' main goal: To show support, as safety Kareem Jackson said Tuesday when he suggested the idea of ​​a march.

"We together as a team is powerful," said linebacker Alexander Johnson when the march began. "In the past few weeks, we have been communicating with each other and any conversation, good or bad, is good because it helps build unity."

During his speech, safety Justin Simmons, who flew in from Florida for the event, said: "We played for the Denver Broncos, but today we are not here like the Broncos. Today I am here like Justin Simmons, a member of the Denver community." .

Players and coaches gathered at the Hilton Denver Inverness to board buses to the Colorado State Capitol. A semi-complete list of those who attended ran the length of the depth chart. In black and white. Old and young. Established and new Broncos in the franchise.

Veterans: Sutton, Jackson, Johnson, running back Royce Freeman, defensive end Shelby Harris, safety Justin Simmons, cornerback De'Vante Bausby, tight end Jake Butt, inside linebacker Todd Davis and outside linebackers Bradley Chubb, Von Miller, DeMarcus Walker and Jeremiah Attaochu.

Young players: Quarterback Drew Lock, left guard Dalton Risner, center Patrick Morris, catcher Dionate Spencer, cornerback Davontae Harris, outside linebackers Justin Hollins and Malik Reed and tight ends Noah Fant (with his dog) Andrew Beck and Austin Fort.

New Players: Defensive end Jurrell Casey, backup quarterback Jeff Driskel, kicker Sam Martin and tight end Nick Vannett.

Newbies: Receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka.

And coaches: Vic Fangio, coordinators Pat Shurmur (offense), Ed Donatell (defense) and Tom McMahon (special teams) and position coaches Curtis Modkins (runners), Zach Azzanni (receivers), Wade Harman (tight ends), Bill Kollar (defensive line) )) and Chris Kuper (offensive line assistant). President / CEO Joe Ellis was also present.

The Broncos gathered on the east side of the capitol and began their trek to the Civic Center Plaza.

Attaochu, Simmons, Johnson, Bausby, Miller and Davontae Harris addressed the protesters.

Attaochu addressed the crowd in prayer before discussing his education after arriving from Nigeria.

"I grew up in the inner cities of Washington, D.C., and I saw my black brothers and sisters and what it was like to go to terrible schools because of where I lived," Attaochu said. "Fortunately for me, I was blessed with the 'No Child Left Behind Act' and got to a better school. That gave me a better chance and a better outlook on life.

"As players, we are here to be agents of change when it comes to politics and really participate in the way this country works." That is the only way we will fix it, if we use our voices to talk about the politics of things that do not allow our people to succeed and have a chance to live. "

Simmons, nominated for the Walter Payton Broncos Man of the Year in 2019 for his charitable efforts, thanked supporters "from the bottom of my heart,quot; for their assistance and effort.

"It is a privilege to come back here to show support for our community because they showed their support," said Simmons. "I am working the same way as you, trying to find solutions for a better life for the black community. I want to challenge both sides of the spectrum. My white brothers and sisters, it is important that you are here and that your voice is heard and that be important. "

Simmons urged his "black brothers and sisters to keep fighting the good fight." Listen, I understand the pain and I understand the pain. I have seen it. I've been a part of it. But I tell you that hate does not drive out hatred. We have to make sure we stick together. This is making a difference. "

After all five players completed their speeches, the Broncos and protesters marched down a path from Colfax to Lincoln, 14th Street, Fox, Glenarm, 16th Street and Champa before arriving at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Along the way, the players took bottles of water from volunteers parked on the sidewalks and offered them to the protesters who were walking alongside them.

At 2:48 p.m., the crowd was silent for nine minutes to honor Floyd.

The presence of the Broncos impacted the community as much as the community affected the Broncos.

Attaochu concluded his impressive speech by saying: "You cannot put a band-aid on old wounds. Excessive surveillance, police brutality, hatred, racism, this is all built by the system and the younger generation is tired of it. We want a real cure. We need to heal as a country. "