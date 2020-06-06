BritBox is now available through Amazon Prime Video in Canada

British streaming service BritBox is now available to subscribe through Prime Video Channels.
BritBox was created by the and ITV and offers popular shows like Death in paradise and Poirot among other British programming.
You can subscribe to the service for $ 8.99 CAD per month, but it comes with a free 30-day trial.
Amazon Prime is one of the few TV streaming services that offers a channel feature. The Apple TV app also has something similar. Regardless of version, the goal of these optional channels is to migrate all of your streaming content to a single application.
So if you have a Fire TV device, you can open it and receive content from a variety of different streaming services and TV channels directly from the Amazon interface. You can also subscribe to a variety of other channels, and you can meet them here.