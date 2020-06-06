Black man marries blonde GF – In the midst of Black Lives Matter Protest! (Photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

An interracial couple decided to show racial unity during a Black Lives Matter protest: The couple married in the middle of a demonstration in Los Angeles.

MTO News learned that Lara Sanders and her boyfriend Sam Mekkonnen, originally from Germany, were staying in Los Angeles when the protests broke out.

