Black man marries blonde GF – In the midst of Black Lives Matter Protest! (Photos)

An interracial couple decided to show racial unity during a Black Lives Matter protest: The couple married in the middle of a demonstration in Los Angeles.

MTO News learned that Lara Sanders and her boyfriend Sam Mekkonnen, originally from Germany, were staying in Los Angeles when the protests broke out.

The two decided to marry on a "spontaneous,quot; whim. The couple had been taking photos in Los Angeles and decided to introduce themselves and make a statement, a moment that was captured on video by a protest aide, Navin Watumull.

"It was like a magnet attracted us to go exactly there," Sanders, 51, tells People magazine. "We were scared, but this was a moment to say that love overcomes everything, there is no limit to love."

"For us to go to that protest, it was about hope, about spreading hope," adds Mekonnen, 30. "As a biracial couple, of course, you stand in solidarity and we have an obligation. It is not about us or other people." , it is much bigger than that. It is a movement. "

Watch: