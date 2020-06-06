Black Lives Matter protesters meet counter-protesters in Huntington Beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Protesters demanding justice after George Floyd's death gathered in Huntington Beach on Saturday, where they encountered opposition protesters who said they came out to protect the city.

Police were in riot gear for most of the day in Huntington Beach, where protesters seeking justice against Floyd's death and the death of other African-Americans in this country at the hands of the police remained largely peaceful. The police and sheriffs stood shoulder to shoulder, dividing the groups.

There was some violence between the two sides after several protesters became involved in a fight, where they began to throw punches and hit each other on the ground.

The Black Lives Matter protesters present continued to advocate for non-violence and find solutions against systemic racism.

"My father is black. I heard stories of them fighting for the same cause and I used to thank them for doing it, so we didn't have to do it and now I see we have to do it 10 times," said James Tanner.

Victoria Mace, who has been protesting all week, became visibly emotional when speaking about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"This is my life. This is real life. These are people's lives: my family, my friends, these are my best friends," said Mace.

Protesters said they will continue to march, sit, post and donate until their voices are heard and significant change occurs in our country.

"It is important for me to go out, show my respect for my heritage and for what is happening in the world today. Black lives matter and are important," said protester Jenna Costanzo.

At least six people were arrested after the protests turned violent in Huntington Beach this afternoon, police said.