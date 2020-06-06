Black Angelenos are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, officials say – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles County reported 36 more coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the death toll to 2,565.

Another 1,445 confirmed cases were also announced. The grand total is 61,045.

County health and elected officials warned that the recent increase in COVID-19 transmission rates could lead to a lack of sufficient beds in the ICU soon, if it continues.

"It is important that we continue to expand our access to testing," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, chief of public health. "While we are testing a lot of people … we should expect to see our case numbers increase."

Ferrer said the increased number of cases is not necessarily bad, as it allows health workers to trace contacts and advise anyone who may contribute to the spread to isolate themselves.

So far, about 4.5 percent of those who get tested for coronavirus are testing positive, he said.

Ferrer also reminded residents with underlying health conditions, which currently account for 94 percent of virus-related deaths, to stay home, even as more businesses begin to open.

The county also released data on the race and ethnicity of those affected by the virus, indicating higher death rates among black residents and those living in poverty.

Although Latino residents account for 41 percent of all coronavirus-related deaths in Los Angeles County, the death rate among Latinos is 29 per 100,000 people, which is less than 31 per 100,000 people for black residents. Both are much higher rates than 15 per 100,000 white residents.

Asian residents are dying at a rate of 21 per 100,000, while Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are experiencing a death rate of 30 per 100,000 people.

Health officials also noted that poverty plays an important role in death rates.

"We see that people living in areas with high poverty rates have almost four times the COVID-19 death rate," said Ferrer.

Based on a model that considers how many people would have died if all races and ethnic groups died at the same rate as those with the lowest rate (white residents), officials were able to estimate the number of "excess deaths,quot; the county has experienced .

"It paints a very disturbing picture," said Ferrer. "If the death rate for all groups were the same as for white residents, who have the lowest death rate, we would have 754 fewer deaths."

Of the hypothetical "excess death," 480 represent Latino residents, 143 represent black residents, and 125 represent Asian residents.

"These results are absolutely devastating and represent real people whose lives have been lost," said Ferrer. "They also clearly show how inequalities have a life or death consequence."

Ferrer said the county is working to increase resources for these underserved communities, including expanding test sites. The county plans to have 73 facilities across the county.

"The real impact of injustices unfolds every day with the news that I share with you and amplifies why racism is a public health problem," said Ferrer. "The disproportionately higher number of COVID-19 deaths among black and brown people is an indication of the impact of racism and discrimination on health and well-being.

"It begins at the beginning of life when black babies are three to four times more likely to die before their first birthday and at the end of life when black residents die, on average, six to 10 years younger than all. the rest, Ferrer continued, "We must analyze the root of the structures, systems and practices in our society to understand the root cause of these inequalities."

At the start of the coronavirus press conference on Friday, Supervisor Hilda Solís said "relentless and irresponsible police violence,quot; represents a second health crisis in the county.

"We have seen another prominent public health crisis. According to the (American) Public Health Association, addressing police violence should be a public health priority," said Solís. "The root cause of health inequities, especially during the pandemic, is systemic racism and discrimination. "

To a large extent, peaceful protests against police brutality, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, continued across the southern United States on Friday for the tenth consecutive day. Ferrer urged anyone who participates to take steps to avoid infecting others, including self-isolation if they believe they have been exposed.

Anyone who has been in close contact with people who have not worn face shields for 15 minutes or more should isolate themselves for 14 days, Ferrer said.

"Remember that this virus has a long incubation period and it will be important that you stay away from others for as long as possible for the next 14 days," said Ferrer. "If you do the test right away after you think you've had an exposure, the test is likely to be negative because your viral load will be too low to be detected."

The protests, which have remained largely peaceful since Sunday, are not the only concern of officials. As businesses, including dinner services and beauty salons, reopen, cases may increase.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Department of Health Services, said that the transmission rate of COVID-19 has increased slightly.

"While we don't yet know precisely how reopening and recovery activities will affect COVID-19 transmission, (the rate) appears to be greater than (one-to-one) and slightly increasing," Ghaly said.

If that trend continues, there will no longer be enough ICU beds in the county anytime soon, he said.

"The number of beds in the ICU may become inadequate in two to four weeks depending on the number of beds currently available," he said. "DHS … is looking at this availability of ICU beds very closely."

Ghaly also said the testing rate is now proportional among residents of color, based on the expansion of testing sites.

He urged everyone to remember that they should continue to take all possible precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

"There are ways to maintain (good public health) practices even when we reenter society and get people back to work," said Ghaly. “Continue to do everything possible to follow these basic public health practices. His actions, my actions have an impact not only on our own health but on the health of everyone around us … We are all in this together. ”

