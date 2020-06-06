Billie Eilish says she always wears baggy clothes because none of her old boyfriends made her "feel wanted."

During a new interview, Billie Eilish revealed the reason behind her fashion preferences and it turns out that, like other aspects of the artist and his music, it is much deeper than people might have thought. The 18-year-old is known for wearing very loose clothing, her unique and iconic style.

The singer chatted with GQ magazine and during the interview that took place earlier this month, she talked about her appearance.

‘Here's a bomb for you: I've never felt wanted. My previous boyfriends never made me feel wanted. None of them. And it is a great thing in my life that I feel that I have never been physically desired by someone who dressed me as I dress, since I do not like to think of you judging it, or the size of it. But that doesn't mean I won't wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I've done before, "shared the teenager.

This very personal confession comes after Billie also spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests taking place around the world in the wake of George Floyd's mindless murder by a police officer in broad daylight.

Billie, like many others, citizens and stars alike, has been expressing outrage and frustration at racial injustice.

That said, she did not hesitate to criticize POTUS for the way she has been handling the situation, calling the protesters "thugs,quot; and encouraging the police to open fire on them.

‘OUR OWN PRESIDENT SAID THIS. OUR. OWN. PRESIDENT. ARE YOU DEAD F *** ING SERIOUS ????? EAT A HUGE F *** ING D ** K AND SAVE ON IT, "Billie posted in reaction.

He also joined a protest on June 4, keeping a low profile so as not to attract attention.

The singer posted images of the peaceful protest, showing others keeping a moment of silence as they knelt, their fists and signs raised in midair.



