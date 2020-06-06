Big tech companies are responding to George Floyd in a way they never were by Michael Brown

In the days after George Floyd's death, the largest technology companies and their leaders have made public statements expressing solidarity with black communities. The communications, which are actually press releases, condemn racism and demand unity. Some at least name George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Some have said "Black Lives Matter,quot; directly.

More significantly, many companies have pledged donations to causes that fight racial injustice in millions of dollars.

So, some of the richest companies in the world are popping up at a time when national attention has turned to racial injustice. But surely, must they have appeared before? It has not even been six years since the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown sparked the protests in Ferguson, Missouri. Many of the CEOs of those companies found time to publicly participate in the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise money for ALS, so you surely saved a moment to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter in 2014, right?

Let's compare the corporate response today with what was said six years ago. We investigated responses to the 2014 events through online searches, reviewing company newsrooms, and sweeping social media accounts:

Amazon

2020

"We believe black lives matter," read a blog post published June 3. Amazon pledged to donate "a total of $ 10 million to organizations working to achieve social justice and improve the lives of African Americans and blacks." The Amazon Black Employee Network will also receive a grant to "fund local organizations that support education and racial equality initiatives in communities across the country where our employees live and work."

Here it is Amazon's tweet committing to solidarity with the black community.

On Instagram, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos encouraged his followers to read a medium essay by Shenequa Golding. Hours after this article was first published, Bezos said black lives matter in response to an angry email from the customer he posted on Instagram.

2014

We were unable to find any public responses from Amazon regarding the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown or the Ferguson protests.

Apple

2020

Apple CEO Tim Cook published an open letter, "Talking About Racism," on the Apple website on June 4. In the letter, Cook made a series of commitments:

We pledge to continue our work to bring critical resources and technology to underserved school systems. We pledge to continue to fight the forces of environmental injustice, such as climate change, that disproportionately harm black and other communities of color. We are committed to looking within and driving progress towards inclusion and diversity, so that every great idea can be heard. And we are donating to organizations that include the Fair Justice Initiative, which challenge racial injustice and mass incarceration.

Cook shared a similar version of this letter to Apple employees on May 31, where he promised Apple to match all employee donations made for the month of June.

Cook also has tweeted twice about Minneapolis:

Minneapolis is grieving for a reason. To paraphrase Dr. King, negative peace, which is the absence of tension, is not a substitute for positive peace, which is the presence of justice. Justice is how we heal. – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 29, 2020

Today, when Minneapolis meets and the nation commemorates George Floyd, we are sorry that a life ended at its best and all that it stands for. We feel the duty to channel pain into action, and we hope that a single soul can change the world. – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 4, 2020

2014

CEO Tim Cook shared a tweet Pope Francis on the day of Michael Brown's death.

We couldn't find any other public responses from Apple regarding the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown or the Ferguson protests. In fact, this is what Apple's newsroom looks like during those dates:

Facebook

2020

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised to give "an additional $ 10 million to groups working on racial justice,quot; in a Facebook post on May 31. He also noted that his philanthropic arm, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, has invested $ 40 million annually for "several years,quot; to organizations that fight racial injustice.

Hours after the publication of this article, Zuckerberg pledged his support for the Black Lives Matter movement as part of a note posted on his personal Facebook page. “To the members of our black community: I am with you. Your lives matter. Black lives matter, "he said.

2014

In a December city council question-and-answer session, Zuckerberg was asked about the role of social media to help strengthen communities in the wake of Ferguson and other protests against the use of excessive police force. He shared his answer publicly on video. "I think we do two things: give everyone a voice and provide a greater diversity of perspectives," said Zuckerberg in his post accompanying the video.

As the debate about Ferguson and the tragic death of Eric Garner continues, I am often asked what role social media plays in strengthening communities. I think we do two things: give everyone a voice and provide a greater diversity of perspectives. This was an important question in our recent Townhall Q,amp;A, and you can see my answer in the video below. Giving everyone a voice is relatively new to the world. In the last 10 years alone, the Internet has enabled billions of people to broadly share their views and experiences. I believe that giving everyone this power is essential to create greater global understanding. Greater diversity of perspectives is also important in creating understanding. Before the Internet, we may have received our news from some television stations or newspapers. We now receive updates from many more people and sources. If you're interested in understanding how diversity of ideas works on social media, check out this document that mathematically explains why you see more diverse information through social media: facebook.com/notes/facebook-data-team/rethinking-information -diversity -in-networks / 10150503499618859 Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday December 17, 2014

We were unable to find any other public responses from Facebook regarding the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown or the Ferguson protests.

Google

2020

Google CEO Sundar Pichai published an email sent to Google employees on June 3, titled "Standing with the Black Community," where he made the following "initial,quot; commitments:

We will give $ 12 million in funds to organizations working to address racial inequalities. Our first grants of $ 1 million each will go to our long-term partners at the Center for Police Equity and the Fair Justice Initiative. And we will provide technical assistance through our Google.org Fellows program. This is based on the $ 32 million we have donated to racial justice in the past five years. We will also offer $ 25 million in Ad Grants to help organizations fighting racial injustice provide critical information. As a result of last week's internal giving campaign, I am pleased to share that you have all contributed an additional $ 2.5 million in donations that we are matching. This represents the largest Google donation campaign in our company's history, with the largest amount raised by employees and the widest participation.

"We will work closely with our black community to develop initiatives and product ideas that support long-term solutions, and we will keep it up-to-date," added Pichai. "As part of this effort, we welcome your ideas on how to use our products and technology to improve access and opportunities."

Pichai also tweeted Google's solidarity with the black community.

Today on the home pages of Google and YouTube in the USA. USA We share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others who have no voice. For those who feel grief, anger, sadness and fear, you are not alone. pic.twitter.com/JbPCG3wfQW – Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 31, 2020

2014

We were unable to find public responses from Google regarding the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown or the Ferguson protests.

Microsoft

2020

Statements by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on May 28 to employees about the Minneapolis protests were posted on LinkedIn. As part of those comments, Nadella discussed Microsoft's Criminal Justice Reform Initiative, which was formally launched in 2019.

"This initiative invests in associations and programs that work to drive reform, focusing on vigilance," Merisa Heu-Weller, director of the initiative, said in a blog post on March 3. "While we acknowledge that disparities exist across the system, we believe that by focusing on policing and building positive relationships between the police and communities, we can help keep people out of the system and reduce disparities within it."

Heu-Weller also said that "Microsoft teams have partnered with organizations across the United States working on criminal justice improvements,quot; since 2014.

Nadella tweeted his support for the black and African American community on June 1. He has also retweeted many statements from black Microsoft employees shared on Microsoft's official Twitter account.

There is no place for hatred and racism in our society. Empathy and shared understanding are a start, but we must do more. I am with the black and African American community and we are committed to developing this work in our company and in our communities. https://t.co/WaEuhRqBho – Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) June 1, 2020

2014

We could not find public responses from Microsoft regarding the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown or the Ferguson protests.

Twitter

2020

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey called for "police policy reform now,quot; at a tweet from June 1.

Dorsey also tweeted #startsmall scholarships to benefit black and brown communities, support former criminals, and more. Dorsey started making grants #startsmall in April after transferring $ 1 billion of his Square estate to an LLC to be used to finance the COVID-19 relief. All grants made so far are tracked here.

Dorsey's Twitter thread with her most recent scholarships start here:

The Twitter account @TwitterTogether posted a Twitter thread on how people can practice ally.

Racism does not adhere to social distancing. Amid growing fear and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, this week has again brought attention to something perhaps more pervasive: racism and long-standing injustices faced by black and brown people on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/8zKPlDnacY – Twitter together (@TwitterTogether) May 29, 2020

2014

Dorsey went to Ferguson, Missouri, shortly after Michael Brown's death to participate in protests, and tweeted extensively while there. At the time, he was the CEO of Twitter, not its CEO.

We couldn't find any other public responses from Twitter regarding the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown or the Ferguson protests.

These companies may not have performed in 2014, but given the very low bar, the fact that they did so in 2020 is an encouraging sign of progress. Still, a statement of solidarity and some donations should only be the beginning. There is the recognition of racism, and then there is the continuing work of being anti-racist.

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter – These companies pride themselves on being some of the most powerful institutions in the world, and often say they are making the world a better place. If they commit to their promises to "drive progress,quot; and take up "the fight against systemic racism and injustice," that effort could really help the black community, or at least amount to more than just promises and topics in a Press release.

Update June 5, 8:00 p.m. ET: Since the original publication of this article, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg have publicly committed to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, which we have added.