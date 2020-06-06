‘Big Gentle Giant’: Philonise Floyd remembers her brother George – Up News Info

Philonise Floyd spoke to Up News Info about George Floyd's legacy. Here are some excerpts from his conversation with us:
They loved him. Everyone loves it. Everybody. Children and everything love it. Great gentle giant.
He came to Minneapolis for a change. Change of scenery. I had a couple of friends down here. Some were former citizens, etc. They just had fun. He was working in the Salvation Army at the time.
It helped a lot of people. Many people. I would give you the latest.
I want a conviction. I want justice for him. And everyone who follows him will understand that he's a peaceful guy, a gentle giant, and that he wouldn't want any of this to happen. He is not that kind of person. He always wanted to educate people, make them happy, laugh. I have many jokes. He was just a big old man. A great friendly guy. A big teddy bear. If you know something about him, you would.
That is my older brother. My older brother. Now I'm caught being the older brother. I have no one to admire. When I was in school, I admired my brother. I loved going to his basketball games, soccer games, I loved all that.
He was a monster on the court. But in life, in general, talking to people, a gentle giant. Amazing. I can't take anything away from him. Amazing.
Adult men do not cry or scream for their mother. I knew it was almost done. Could not breathe. He was wounded. He was wounded. It hurt me to see that video. I don't want to see that video.
I want justice Everyone wants justice across America. We are united. I tell you we have to have justice. : 17: 27: 18 They murdered him in broad daylight in front of everyone.
