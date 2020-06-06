‘Big Gentle Giant’: Philonise Floyd remembers her brother George – Up News Info

As the world mourns the loss of George Floyd, his family remembers a kind man and a loyal friend. Perhaps the person who knows it best is his brother.

Philonise Floyd spoke to Up News Info about George Floyd's legacy. Here are some excerpts from his conversation with us:

They loved him. Everyone loves it. Everybody. Children and everything love it. Great gentle giant.

He came to Minneapolis for a change. Change of scenery. I had a couple of friends down here. Some were former citizens, etc. They just had fun. He was working in the Salvation Army at the time.

It helped a lot of people. Many people. I would give you the latest.

I want a conviction. I want justice for him. And everyone who follows him will understand that he's a peaceful guy, a gentle giant, and that he wouldn't want any of this to happen. He is not that kind of person. He always wanted to educate people, make them happy, laugh. I have many jokes. He was just a big old man. A great friendly guy. A big teddy bear. If you know something about him, you would.

That is my older brother. My older brother. Now I'm caught being the older brother. I have no one to admire. When I was in school, I admired my brother. I loved going to his basketball games, soccer games, I loved all that.

He was a monster on the court. But in life, in general, talking to people, a gentle giant. Amazing. I can't take anything away from him. Amazing.

Adult men do not cry or scream for their mother. I knew it was almost done. Could not breathe. He was wounded. He was wounded. It hurt me to see that video. I don't want to see that video.

I want justice Everyone wants justice across America. We are united. I tell you we have to have justice. : 17: 27: 18 They murdered him in broad daylight in front of everyone.

