Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and their families visit Breonna Taylor Memorial

Old friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon remembered Kentucky EMT Breonna Taylor on Friday, on what would have been her 27th birthday. Each of the stars brought family members with them when they visited the Taylor memorial in Los Angeles.

Affleck brought his three children: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, who he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Damon brought two of his daughters, Isabella, 13, and Gia, 11, as well as his wife Luciana Barroso, daughter Alexia Barroso, and other relatives.

Everyone in the group wore surgical masks and wore bouquets of roses as they made their way to the memorial site in the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles.

The cameras captured Affleck holding Samuel's hand as they crossed the street. They also saw Damon grab Gia's hand and hold her close.

Two months before George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis, the Louisville, Kentucky police executed a no-hit order on the house Taylor shared with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Officers were looking for a suspect they believed to be Taylor's boyfriend, but they were wrong.

After entering the house with a battering ram, Walker yelled "Who's there?" The officers were not wearing uniforms numerous times, so Walker armed himself and started shooting.

However, the suspect the cops were looking for was already in custody, the cops were in the wrong place and murdered Taylor, an African American woman, while sleeping in her bed. Police shot her eight times and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers arrested Walker, but then released him and dropped the charges against him.

Masses were held across the country on Friday, June 5 to celebrate Taylor's birthday. Numerous celebrities also turned to Instagram to demand justice for Taylor.

"Happy birthday #BreonnaTaylor. She looks so pretty and good in this photo, "Cardi B. wrote in an Instagram post that featured a photo of Taylor." Her story is so sad and unfair and was hardly picked up by the media. " Kentuky Police really tried to sweep his case under the rug, but he succeeded is BIG. The fight won't end until you get justice. "



