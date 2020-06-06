BAE Systems selected to provide autonomy capabilities for DARPA's Squad X program

Lockheed Martin has awarded BAE Systems a contract to provide key autonomy and artificial intelligence capabilities for DARPA's Squad X program.

Squad X prime contractor Lockheed Martin awarded BAE Systems a contract to provide key AI and autonomy capabilities that aim to advance the effectiveness of ground and air robotic tactical vehicles and create true partnerships between ground fighters. , soldiers and marines, and the machines in the small -unit unit.

The goal of DARPA Squad X, which is comprised of complementary Squad X experimentation and Squad X Core Technologies programs (now completed), is to design, develop, and validate prototypes of autonomous systems and equip them with new detection tools and technology tools. shelf. The technologies aim to increase the situational awareness of the squads, while the autonomous systems allow the squads to increase their battle space and area of ​​influence.

BAE Systems research and development organization FAST Labs ™ will provide advanced intelligence, artificial intelligence, and autonomy to mission intelligence for tactical systems (MITS). MITS is highly automated and targets mobile robots and their sensor payloads while reducing cognitive load on its associated warriors. MITS fuses sensor data, builds and shares battlefield awareness with its human squad mates, and provides tactical electronic and kinetic support to the squad as it maneuvers and confronts enemy positions. MITS-synthesized awareness informs human decision-making in complex and time-critical combat situations, and directs the continuous autonomous robotic task.

"Autonomy technology, whether in the air, space, sea or land domain, is about making better decisions faster to allow our warriors to execute their missions more effectively in the safest way possible," said Chris Eisenbies. , Product Line Director of the Autonomy, Controls and Estimation Group at BAE Systems. "We look forward to the prospects of providing this advantage to those on the field."

The $ 3.5 million Squad X Prize is based on BAE Systems' autonomy portfolio and pioneering autonomy technology from 20 years of history. Work on the Squad X program is done at the company's facilities in Burlington, Massachusetts and Arlington, Virginia.