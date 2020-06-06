Ayushmann Khurrana wants to play a character as Joker

Ayushmann Khurrana is a fairly versatile actor and that is a known fact. The actor has proven his worth in such films as Andhadhun, Bala, Dream Girl, Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, and many more. However, today the actor revealed the character that he would like to play on the big screen and did not.

A fan painted an image of him as Joaquin Phoenix from Joker. With the red color stained on his white painted face, the painting looked exactly similar to Joker. The actor shared the click and thanked his fan for it. He also expressed his desire to play such a complex character.

Ayushmann captioned the post as: "Do I look like a boy with a plan? … I am an agent of chaos!" says Joker Sinister, menacing, evil, cold, intriguing but brilliant, genius: I've always thought about playing a negative character like him. Thanks #SwapnilPawar for reading my mind and this amazing work of art! "Well, we'd also love to see the star play a character like that. Don't you agree?