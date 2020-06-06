Authorities arrested 231 disabled drivers across the state over Memorial Day weekend.

Authorities arrested 231 disabled drivers across the state during Memorial Weekend.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local police launched the annual Memorial Day DUI compliance period as part of the ongoing The Heat Is On campaign, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation press release.

In 2019, DUI arrests for Memorial Day weekend were 323, according to the statement.

Statewide this year, 84 law enforcement agencies participated in the Memorial Day compliance period, with the Colorado Springs Police Department (27 arrests) and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (22 arrests) recording the highest arrest totals. The state patrol arrested 64 DUI suspects across the state.

"When you get behind the wheel, not only do you control your own safety, but your actions impact the safety of everyone around you," said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. "Just as we are all doing our part to protect each other during this pandemic, we need to protect each other on the road, and that means eliminating impaired driving."

CDOT funds The Heat Is On campaign. Summer Blitz DUI compliance period begins June 12.