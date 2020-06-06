Australians are & # 39; fools & # 39; to attend the planned protests but thousands are waiting to march

Political and medical leaders across the country are urging Australians not to attend planned Black Lives Matter protests this weekend for fear of another. coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivered a clear message when asked this morning, "Don't go."

"There will be a time, there is always, always, a time to protest, but it is not at this time," said Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Medical Director Brendan Murphy said the idea of ​​thousands of people gathered in one place is "silly," while New South Wales Police Minister David Elliot said those planning to march "were not normal."

However, thousands of people on the marches in Australia are expected to protest police brutality and show their support for indigenous Australians.

Health officials, politicians and prime ministers have been unable to reach a consensus on the issue, with NSW trying to close a rally and South Australia giving it the green light.

The Government of New South Wales is supporting a move by the New South Wales Police to plan a Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney which is deemed illegal by the Supreme Court.

New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said the government "will never give the green light to thousands of people who blatantly ignore health orders."

It is a throwback to his comments yesterday, when he said that people should have the right to protest as long as they can maintain social distance.

Previously, New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott said those planning to attend the Sydney march "were not normal."

"I don't think anyone who comes out during a pandemic and joins a mass meeting is in their right mind," he told Ben Fordham on 2GB radio.

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told protesters earlier this morning that they had another avenue to express their views, such as online forums.

"If we end up with even a hundred people with COVID out of this, let alone thousands, then that is a very, very bad result. I would encourage everyone who is thinking about protests to do it from home and be safe," he said.

The South Australian Police Commissioner has granted permission for a Black Lives Matter protest to proceed in Adelaide over the weekend.

Up to 4,000 people are expected to gather in Adelaide's Victoria Square tomorrow before marching through the city in support of global calls for justice for George Floyd.

Commissioner Grant Stevens said today's waiver will allow the event to run without violating COVID-19 restrictions, but participants still need to consider their own health and the health of others.

In Victoria, Health Director Brett Sutton urged people not to attend the Melbourne rally.

"We are still in the midst of a pandemic and this protest carries real risks for all Victorians, particularly those in vulnerable groups," said Professor Sutton.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said there was pain and anguish over the deaths of Aborigines in custody, but that now was not the time to act on the streets.

"We are concerned about the potential for a second wave," Mikakos said, urging protesters to contact their MPs.

Organizers recommend wearing face masks, and attendees even isolate themselves for two weeks after attending. Up to 20,000 people are expected at the march in Melbourne.

Previous reports that Victoria police would not issue fines to people who violated the public health order were false.

"In exercising police discretion, those who intentionally break the law will be held to account, and we have again contacted the organizers of the protest this morning to ensure that this point is understood," said Victoria police. it's a statement.

"As Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius made clear earlier this week, it is our great preference that the protest not occur at this time, while the restrictions regarding public meetings remain in place.

"There are obvious and potentially serious consequences for public health if this event leads to an outbreak of coronavirus.

"If it is to proceed, it must be done in a manner that does not violate the instructions of the Director of Health."

But Victoria police added: "It would be impractical to issue offenses to thousands of people who gather for a protest," and said they wanted any action to be peaceful.

More than 8,000 people plan to attend a Black Lives Matter rally in Brisbane despite coronavirus restrictions at large public gatherings.

Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people who want to show their support to do so on social media instead of marching through town on Saturday.

"If you are thinking about protesting, think about staying home and showing your support through social media," he said.

Strict meeting limits are maintained to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, with a public health directive stating that outdoor events should not involve more than 20 people.

However, for the thousands expected to take to the streets, the prime minister says they should space out.

"If it goes, we ask people to be very aware of social distancing and to stay in family groups," Palaszczuk said today.

Organizers of a Black Lives Matter vigil in Hobart say the weekend event will follow the rules of social estrangement.

Hundreds have registered their interest in attending a candlelight vigil in the gardens of the House of Parliament in the Tasmanian capital tomorrow afternoon.

"We invite you to enter and leave the space in a timely manner," the organizers wrote on the event's Facebook page.

"A station will be established for me to write a message of love or support, and a space to light and leave a candle burning to honor our deaths in custody."

Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Higgins said Tasmania police support the right of people to protest as long as it is done legally.

"In the current climate, that includes following coronavirus restrictions and social distancing measures that are still in place," he said.

"We are fortunate to have a high level of community trust in Tasmania, and we do not take that for granted."