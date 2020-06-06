Are you safe from coronavirus in a pool?

As the US USA They are trying to reopen, people are trying to find safe activities that they can do outside without getting the coronavirus, like going to a swimming pool.

Medical experts say that the coronavirus cannot survive in chlorinated water, but there are still inherent risks of going anywhere that may have been visited by someone with the virus.

As long as the pool managers follow CDC guidelines, it should be relatively safe to go swimming, as long as the pool is outdoors.

As the United States cautiously reopens, despite the fact that the infection rate continues to rise in several states, many people will try to find safe things to do on their own or with their families outside the home. After all, many of us have been locked up for almost three months and are eager to do something that doesn't involve sitting on the couch. And with summer just around the corner, what better place to go than the pool?

If you even glanced at your phone over Memorial Day weekend, chances are you've seen a video of people at a pool party at Missouri Lake of the Ozarks. Social distancing rules were circumvented with reckless abandon as dozens of partygoers huddled in the pool, swimming inches from each other for long periods of time. And yet, miraculously, with the exception of a Missouri man who tested positive for coronavirus days later, no additional cases have been reported. Which brings us to our question: How safe are the pools right now?

There are two reasons why a pool (with the appropriate guidelines in place) could be a relatively safe place to hang out if you are looking to get out. First like Health points out in a recent article, exterior areas are believed to be less conducive to transmission than interior spaces. Second, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they have seen "no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be transmitted to people through water in swimming pools, hot tubs, or water patios. " And finally, chlorine is capable of killing the virus.

"The coronavirus does not survive in chlorinated water," said infectious disease expert Dr. Amesh A. Adalja. Health.

Of course, that doesn't mean that you are suddenly immune to the coronavirus when you immerse yourself in chlorinated water. If you are standing next to someone, conversing while in the pool up to your waist, you may still be exposed to drops coming out of the nose and mouth of those around you. If you inhale a drop that has spread from someone with the virus, the chlorine in the pool will not do you any good.

But even if you don't approach anyone while swimming in the pool, Dr. Adalja cautions that everything around the pool can pose a real threat: "There may be overcrowded conditions and common contact surfaces (such as the deck and locker room) which may provide an opportunity for the virus to spread. "

The CDC provided guidelines for places with pools, hot tubs, and water games open to the public, including cleaning and disinfecting handrails, slides, chairs, and restrooms, modifying the design to keep guests at least six feet apart, ensuring that soap and hand sanitizers are offered to guests and everyone is asked to put on face shields at all times when not in the water. Every activity that involves contacting someone outside your home will carry some degree of risk until there is a vaccination, but if your local group is making changes to ensure guests are as safe as possible, there are certainly worse activities to participate in. in this summer.

President Rosa DeLauro holds a photograph of Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri on Memorial Day weekend Image Source: AL DRAGO / POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock