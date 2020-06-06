Apple will reportedly offer monthly payment plans for iPads and Macs on Apple Card

Apple will allow customers to purchase products that include iPads, Mac and AirPods, through monthly payments on the Apple Card, Bloomberg reported. Payments will be managed through the Apple Card section of the iPhone Wallet app and will be added to customers' monthly Apple Card bills, according to Bloomberg.

For iPads, Macs, Apple Pencils, iPad keyboards and the Mac XDR Display monitor, a 12-month interest-free payment plan will be available, and for AirPods, HomePod and Apple TV, the plans will have six months of interest. free.

Last year, Apple launched a 24-month interest-free payment plan for iPhones purchased with an Apple card, and offers a 3 percent refund.

Apple released the Apple Card last August in association with Goldman Sachs. Users get a digital card connected to the Apple Wallet app and a physical card made of titanium.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.