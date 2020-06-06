Apple Watch automatically called 911 after a man passed out – BGR

The fall detection feature on the Apple Watch helped a man who needed medical attention after passing out and passed out.

Apple Watch called 911 and informed emergency personnel of the man's location.

The Apple Watch was initially positioned as a fashion accessory, but the device's health and fitness tracking features have become its main selling points.

The Apple Watch's fall detection feature is being credited once again for helping a man in need of immediate medical attention. In a story that was first made public KTAR News, an Apple Watch user passed out and became unconscious. Before long, Apple Watch called 911 and relayed the user's location, allowing first responders to arrive and assess the situation.

"He could never have provided us with his location or any information about what was happening," dispatch supervisor Adriana Cacciola told the station. "He didn't even realize he would get help until we were already there."

The fall detection feature, which was first introduced with the Apple Watch Series 4, is one of those cool new features you never have to trust. The way it works, if you're not familiar, it's pretty smart. When the device's accelerometer detects a sharp drop, the Apple Watch's sensors are put on high alert to detect any movement. If no movement is detected after one minute, the user is presumed to be immobile and a 911 call is made automatically.

One of the most captivating stories about the show occurred last year when a hiker in New Jersey fell off a large cliff and sustained a series of serious injuries. In that situation, the Apple Watch detected a fall and called 911.

Another similar story involves a 67-year-old man who suffered a serious fall in his bathroom and was instantly unconscious. His Apple Watch called 911, revealed his location, and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and found him bloody. The man suffered three serious fractures as a result, and credits Apple Watch for saving his life.

In particular, the fall detection feature is primarily designed for older people who are more likely to experience a serious fall. Consequently, the feature is disabled by default for all users under the age of 65.

It's also worth mentioning that an active carrier plan isn't necessary to take advantage of the feature. If you have an Apple Watch with LTE enabled, the feature will continue to work.

Overall, it has been interesting to see the Apple Watch evolve in recent years. Although the device was originally marketed as a kind of high-tech fashion accessory, the key selling points of the Apple Watch today focus on its health and fitness tracking features.

As for how the transition happened, Apple's COO last year said it was "very organic."

"Most people think that we had this important health initiative, well, we had some notions at first, but we had no idea where it would lead us," Williams said. "And honestly, it's a situation where we start pulling strings and the more we pull, the more we realized that there is a great opportunity for us to impact people with the information they have on their wrists."