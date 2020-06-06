Apple reportedly offers coronavirus testing to employees returning to Cupertino headquarters – Up News Info San Francisco

CUPERTINO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Apple employees who return to their Silicon Valley headquarters reportedly will have the option to be tested for the coronavirus.

The company began bringing some workers to its Apple Park office in Cupertino last month, offering them nasal swab tests for the virus and requiring temperature checks and masks, according to Bloomberg News. Other precautions include closed kitchens and a two-person limit on elevators that normally seat 10.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

The company closed its offices and points of sale worldwide due to the pandemic, but has gradually reopened them with additional security measures. Operations resumed at more than 100 stores across the United States last month, though many of them will only be open for curbside pickup of online orders. Stores that let customers in will require masks and temperature controls.

Big tech companies have taken different approaches to get their workforce back to the office. Facebook said its employees can work from home until the end of 2020 if they choose, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg estimates that up to 50% of the company's workforce could be permanently remote for the next decade. Twitter will allow employees to work from home "forever,quot; if their roles allow it, the company said last month.

Google said it would reopen some offices in July and aim for them to operate at 30% of capacity by September.

