Anthony Joshua joins the Black Lives Matter protest: the & # 39; pandemic & # 39; of racism is & # 39; out of control & # 39;

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua appeared at a Black Lives Matter protest in England, declaring that the racism "virus,quot; is "out of control."

Joshua, the IBF, WBA and WBO champion, addressed a crowd of hundreds in his hometown of Watford with a passionate speech. He also read a poem.

MORE: MMA fighter Devin Clark kneels before fighting at UFC 250

Protests have swept across the United States and beyond after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. The protest Joshua attended on Saturday was one of several held in the UK.

Floyd died in police custody on May 25 after former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"The virus has been declared a pandemic," said Joshua. "This is out of control. And I am not talking about COVID-19. The virus I am talking about is called racism. We are united against a virus that has been fundamental to take lives, take lives from young and old, rich, poor a virus that does not apologize and spreads throughout all sectors. "

Joshua added: "We can no longer sit and remain silent about these mindless, illegal killings and cunning racism in another human being, on what grounds? Only his skin color.

"We need to speak in peaceful demonstrations, just like today, so well done Watford.

"We should not use a demonstration for selfish reasons and turn it into riots and looting."

Joshua was seen wearing a knee brace and walking on crutches, as well as using a scooter during part of the protest march.

In a widely released statement, the Brit's camp insisted that the brace was "a precautionary measure,quot; that was not a cause for great concern after feeling a "sting,quot; in training.

Joshua has agreed that he will only fight once in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the boxing calendar. His next opponent will be the Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua and Pulev were due to fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month, but the contest was postponed, with a new date and venue still to be determined.