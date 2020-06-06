Alicia Silverstone reveals that she "takes a bath,quot; with her 9-year-old son and fans are losing him

Alicia Silverstone has never been shy with her unique parenting style, but her latest reveal has fans so outraged that some say she Clueless star in a "pedophile,quot;. Silverstone recently said The New York Times that her favorite activity during the COVID-19 quarantine was taking baths with her nine-year-old son Bear Blu.

"My son and I bathed together," said the 43-year-old woman, who shares Bear with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. "When he's not with me, I take a shower and that really feels nutritious and comforting."

Silverstone and Jarecki were married in 2005, but divorced in 2018. Her new life as a single mother has not changed Silverstone's focus on health and wellness. A practicing vegan since she was 20 years old, the actress says that during the quarantine she has also enjoyed cooking, practicing yoga, taking long walks and writing in her diary. However, when it comes to that, Silverstone says it's all about diet.

"When I don't eat well, I don't feel well, and then my mood changes everywhere," said Silverstone, who says her vegan diet has helped her lose weight and clear her acne.

In 2017 Silverstone said it was obvious when it came to choosing a vegan diet for her son. In a video for Farm Sanctuary & # 39; s Compassionate Meals nonprofit food show, Silverstone said being able to do something that is good for the earth, good for animals and good for you at the same time is "the greatest,quot; Duh! ""

Silverstone also claims that when people ask Bear what he likes best about being vegan, he tells them he doesn't "have to eat gross meat."

Silverstone's latest revelation about bathing with her son has people on social media. Many call the actress "sick,quot; and "strange,quot;, and others call her "pedophile,quot;.

What the hell is wrong with her? Alicia Silverstone bathing with her 9 year old son? wrote an angry Twitter user. Are you still chewing food and spitting it into your mouth? This is an episode of #Dateline waiting for it to happen. "

"Alicia Silverstone … Another sick pedophile from Hollywood. Incest. B * tch nasty, "wrote another, while a third wrote," I don't know how Alicia Silverstone can still bathe with her 9-year-old son. I can no longer dress in front of my 3-year-old son because he constantly asks me to touch my & # 39; boops & # 39; "

Some fans were not surprised that Silverstone was bathing with her son. In 2012, he posted a video showing his feeding in the style of the baby bird Bear. Alicia Silverstone chewed her food and then regurgitated it into the baby's mouth, what she said at the time was just "a weaning process."

"It's his favorite … and mine. It literally crawls around the room to attack my mouth if I'm eating," he said at the time.



