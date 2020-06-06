Alexis Ohanian resigns his position on Reddit and asks to be replaced by a black candidate: donate money to know his rights

Alexis Ohanian is not only putting her money where her mouth is, she is also putting her work in the same place. The Reddit co-founder retired from his position on the website and asked to be replaced by a black candidate.

Many companies have issued statements supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, but there are some that just don't seem to be doing enough to make sure that their place of business reflects the world around them.

Alexis, who is married to Serena Williams, is the father of a black daughter. When his daughter grows up, he will be able to tell her what he did in the fight against racial injustice.

The super dad turned to Instagram to say: ‘I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging. The right thing must be done a long time ago. I am doing this for myself, my family and my country. I say this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks him: What did you do?

He went on to not only reveal that he quit the company, but also donated to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Foundation.

“ I resigned as a reddit board member, urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future earnings on my Reddit actions to serve the black community, primarily to curb racial hatred, and I & # 39; & # 39 ;. I'm starting with a $ 1 million pledge to @yourrightscamp from @ kaepernick7. I think resignation may be an act of leadership by people in power at this time. For all who fight to fix our broken nation: don't stop. "

This is not the first, nor will it be the last time, Alexis has put his efforts into raising the black community. He has donated to Black Girls Code, among other things.

Talk about being the change you want to see in the world.



