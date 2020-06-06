Aleksandar Katai fired from LA Galaxy soccer team after wife posts "Racist and violent,quot; about BLM protesters

Aleksandar Katai, a soccer player for the Los Angeles-based team, LA Galaxy, has been fired over his wife's offensive and hurtful comments about the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the country right now. As a consequence, Aleksandar addressed the situation and promised to educate himself and his family more about systemic racism in the United States.

On Friday, the team released a statement announcing that they had "mutually agreed to separate,quot; from Aleksander.

This happened a couple of days after the LA Galaxy also publicly addressed women's posts, which, meanwhile, have been removed.

The Associated Press reports that Tea Katai branded protesters fighting for justice and equality as "disgusting cattle,quot; in Serbian, and also used other deeply offensive and profane words to describe and condemn their efforts.

In their statement, the team said the comments were "racist and violent,quot; and made it very clear that they did not condone such hateful speech.

LA LA Galaxy opposes racism of any kind, including racism that suggests violence and seeks to degrade all efforts of those seeking equality. The LA Galaxy are with all communities of color, and especially with the black community, in their protests and fight against systemic racism, social inequality and violence, "the statement read.

At the end of the message, they announced that a meeting would be held with the player to determine the next steps they would take.

Indeed, it seems that the final decision was for Aleksander to leave the team, which seems to have been in full agreement.

As a consequence, he condemned his wife's words as "unacceptable,quot;.

He added: ‘These opinions are not those that I share and are not tolerated by my family. I strongly condemn white supremacy, racism and violence towards all people of color. Black lives matter. This is my family's mistake and I take full responsibility. I will ensure that my family and I take the necessary steps to learn, understand and support the black community, "he wrote in a separate personal statement.

The soccer player emphasized that he is determined to learn from this situation and to be a "better ally and defender of equality,quot;.

Ad

In conclusion, he apologized for the posts that had caused so many people pain during these difficult times.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

2