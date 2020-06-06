Aboriginal WA man dies in Acacia prison, Wooroloo

An Aboriginal man died after collapsing in Acacia prison in Western Australia.

Prison staff found that the 40-year-old man was unresponsive on Friday and could not be revived.

He was declared dead at the hospital.

Acacia prison, where a 40-year-old Aboriginal man was found dead on Friday. (9News)

The WA Justice Department said the death is not believed to be suspicious, but they will carry out an internal review and that the Western Australian Police is also investigating.

Acacia Prison is a medium security prison in Wooroloo, about 60 km east of Perth.