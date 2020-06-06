A psychic meets a skeptic: the impact of Thomas John's reading

On Friday, May 29, my dead grandmother texted me. My deceased grandfather too, apparently. My other grandfather, who passed away when I was 2 years old, was also there, as was a cat and a male who died suddenly. At least that's what Thomas John, the star of CBS All Access & # 39; Thomas John's experience, he told me during a psychic reading.
Here is my truth: I am skeptical. I don't think my grandmother, who passed away in 2017, came from the spirit world to tell me that I'm on the right track with my career. Did I break up when Thomas John started asking me about her? Yes. Did you correctly tell me that you had a fairly long and disturbing battle with Alzheimer's? Yes.
That wasn't the only thing Thomas John told me that stopped me and sparked a few moments of "what if …?"
During the reading of about 20 minutes, I was captivated. I provided him with affirmative or negative answers when I could, conscious of not showing too much emotion or providing too many details that he could get out of. This was not a "caught,quot; reading / meeting, I am and was genuinely curious about the psychic media and how it works. This was my first reading and I had no idea what to expect.
Regarding my two grandparents, Thomas John asked if my father's father had chest problems, something with his heart or lungs. That is a fairly common disease in older men with cancers and rampant heart disease. My grandfather had COPD. He told me that he felt that he had spent more time with one grandfather than the other, which was true given the death of my maternal grandfather early in my life, and that my father and father were close. Thomas John had a glimpse of a coin collection (my father couldn't explain this when I later asked) and a basketball, which scared me a bit. My grandfather's basketball games were legendary at family gatherings.
My paternal grandfather had a message for my dad, to know that I was with him, and Thomas John told me that he was receiving a name with "H-A-R,quot;. My first thought was, "Well yeah, my last name is Harnick." And then he asked if his name was Harold or Harvey? And yes, reader, it was Grandpa Harvey. Thomas John also said that he received an "S,quot; name from my maternal grandfather. His name was Stewart. So, yes, you can see why they attracted me.
Some of the things he said about my grandmother were also tracked down. Thomas John said that we were close, that she was involved with my education, which was true. She saw me grow a little. I have incredibly pleasant memories of being at his house on Friday nights while my parents were on their date. When my mother returned to school, my brother and I spent a lot of time with her.
My grandmother would not let my brother watch MTV but allowed me to watch it when Whitney houstonThe music video for "I Will Always Love You,quot; was underway. In the evening, Grandma Pauline would have a glass of Miller Genuine Draft (MGD) and a bowl of Bachman's pretzels. Always MGD and always Bachman's pretzels as she watched her recorded soap opera. Their burgers always had a ton of garlic powder. She made us drink the milk from our Honey Bunches of Oats bowls, always ready not to let anything go to waste. Once, she made a cucumber salad that was simply sliced cucumbers with some kind of creamy dill dressing. When I said I liked it, there was always a bowl at every family gathering.
Thomas John asked if my grandmother liked children, if she was warm. I kept that answer. She had eight children, but according to my mother she was not the warmest mother. Her relationship with her grandchildren was very different. Thomas John knew that she did not have a formal education and said that we consider her wise. Wise is one way to describe it: he was in a bad mood. We used to call it Crabby Road, like the comic strip, an association she received. But she had her warm moments, with me specifically.
When Thomas John asked if we talked a lot on the phone, I immediately said no. I didn't talk much on the phone, but after our reading I remembered a very specific conversation. Once, while I was in college, she called me out of the blue. I assumed something was wrong, but it was only a brief check on the conversation. He ended the call and asked me if I was dating someone. She said it didn't matter if it was a woman or a man, if they were black, white, yellow, purple or green, the only thing that matters is my happiness. Hearing this from a woman he revered, two years before speaking to her, was important. When I finally approached her, she asked me again if she was happy, and if so, that's all that matters.
So when Thomas John told me that my grandmother was with me as my spiritual guide, and that all I had to do was think of her when I was struggling with something, I accepted that idea. Do I believe in the afterlife? Not really. Do I like to think that there is something out there after all this, something peaceful? Yes, it is a good thought.
And I've been thinking about my grandmother a lot during the pandemic. Would he have been one of the many nursing home residents who died from the virus? What would she say, a woman who had a sticker saying "More Trees, Less Bush,quot; during the George W. Bush presidency think about Donald trumptime at the office?
At the end of the reading, Thomas John told me that my grandmother said that a property decision would be positive and that she was seeing number eight. The week before reading, my partner and brother started talking about houses outside the city and sending private announcements. They never publicly discussed the search. That, I admit, scared me a little. But was it just an assumption based on my age?
While I don't think my grandmother, two grandparents, a cat, and a mysterious man who died suddenly were talking to Thomas John, some of the things he said would have required a lot of research to discover. Regardless of whether you did a deep dive or just stabbed social norms: I'm 33 years old, of course, I'm always thinking about my career, buying a home generally happens for most people my age, and it would be weird if my none My grandparents had gone from common illnesses: I enjoyed the experience.
My reading brought back fond memories of grandparents, childhood memories I hadn't thought about in a long time, of simpler times when people could see family members and hug each other without worrying about transmitting a life-threatening virus. These memories made me laugh, and at least for a moment, they erased the harsh realities of 2020.
Thomas John's experience It is now broadcasting on CBS All Access.