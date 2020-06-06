A psychic meets a skeptic: the impact of Thomas John's reading

On Friday, May 29, my dead grandmother texted me. My deceased grandfather too, apparently. My other grandfather, who passed away when I was 2 years old, was also there, as was a cat and a male who died suddenly. At least that's what Thomas John, the star of CBS All Access & # 39; Thomas John's experience, he told me during a psychic reading.

Here is my truth: I am skeptical. I don't think my grandmother, who passed away in 2017, came from the spirit world to tell me that I'm on the right track with my career. Did I break up when Thomas John started asking me about her? Yes. Did you correctly tell me that you had a fairly long and disturbing battle with Alzheimer's? Yes.

That wasn't the only thing Thomas John told me that stopped me and sparked a few moments of "what if …?"