A police reform movement is possible

As communities across the country and the world take to the streets to protest the murder of George Floyd and those who preceded him, many wonder: How should our vigilance change to prevent these heinous acts from being possible only? but can they be repeated?

As a retired police officer who served 25 years at all levels, from the rookie patrol officer in Austin, Texas, to the chief of police in Chattanooga, Tennessee, I'd like to offer some ideas. I don't have all the answers, but I have a unique perspective. These days, I spend much of my time traveling around the country to support departments to improve their oversight, particularly through training and policies that protect the most vulnerable citizens.

However, decades ago, I didn't always think about how my actions impacted the vulnerable.

When I was a rookie officer in Austin, for example, I confiscated vehicles when the driver didn't have a license or insurance. The embargo was policy neutral in our department, neither mandatory nor prohibited, but at the discretion of the officer. I thought it was fine; Driving without a license or insurance seemed dangerous and irresponsible.

One day, a thoughtful veteran official asked me if I had considered the effects of the blast wave: seizure fees lead to the loss of a car, leading to losing a job, which can lead to the loss of a home or Something worse. I hadn't considered it, and for the first time I realized that my actions disproportionately burdened my poor neighbors, many of whom were also colored. Later, this behavior was prohibited by politics due to its detrimental effects. And he began a journey to explore a concept whose name he did not yet know: social justice.

Car seizure is not murder, but my point is that politics matter, and we are collectively responsible for the systems we inhabit. My colleagues and I may not be individually responsible for atrocities like the murder of George Floyd, but we should be held collectively responsible for the fact that our system allows those atrocities. While I appreciate that the overwhelming majority of police officers serve with respect and compassion, and I am also encouraged by the growing number of voices calling for internal change, we have not yet done enough. Our goal cannot be to reduce police misconduct and brutality. We must remove it.

How? Start by recognizing the story. Surveillance in the United States originates from slave patrols and the protection of coastal business interests. It evolved to enforce segregation laws and too often it has been used as a tool of oppression. A recent example is the War on Drugs, a costly and largely unproductive initiative that has unevenly impacted poor communities and communities of color and incentivized departments in many current bad policies.

Inadequate policies stemming from this past have allowed toxic subcultures to flourish. This toxicity contributes to misconduct and, ultimately, to tragic results. Rather, sound policies improve police results and prevent misconduct and brutality.

In How to be an Anti-Racist, Ibram X. Kendi wrote that Americans have been trained to focus on deficiencies in people, rather than politics. Rather than reflectively praise good-doers as heroes and criticize evil-doers as "rotten apples," we need policies that allow the former to prosper and the latter to perish.

A police reform movement today is possible. How would it look? First, it would recognize and address the origins and harmful uses of surveillance and commit to carrying out significant acts of reconciliation. It would recognize the community as the highest authority and provide accountability through radically revised and federally implemented policies to change police behavior and outcomes in a standardized and enforceable manner across all of the more than 17,000 agencies.

Any department that does not certify compliance would lose qualified immunity. A large number of proven political solutions fall into these categories:

● Improve trust and legitimacy through "co-production police,quot;, where the community contributes directly to the development of police priorities and responses

● Increase accountability to the community, including civilian oversight.

● Balance the equation of police roles / approaches and social programs.

● Develop comprehensive national policies and training on critical issues.

● Limit police union activity to wages, benefits and working conditions.

● demilitarization

● Employee welfare

In short, as police officers, we must defend social justice. While social justice is a goal that transcends vigilance, achieving social justice requires safe communities, not only those free from criminals, but those in which the residents feel safe. A sense of security requires sound, effective and procedurally fair vigilance. And procedurally fair vigilance begins with us.

Fred Fletcher works as a public safety consultant, coach, and speaker. Previously, he served as Chief of Police in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Rockport, Texas, and in various command positions in the Austin Police Department. He is a resident of Woodland Park.