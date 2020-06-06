A new type of medicine neutralized the coronavirus in laboratory tests: BGR

Some of the researchers designing coronavirus treatments are creating artificial antibody-based therapies that can neutralize SARS-CoV-2 and prevent infection.

Sorrento is one of the companies involved in the development of monoclonal antibody therapies, and recently announced that one of its proposed antibodies may neutralize the virus in laboratory tests.

The pharmaceutical company revealed that it has a second compound that can inhibit the virus under laboratory conditions, a protein called STI-4398 (COVIDTRAP).

Effective vaccines for the new coronavirus will do great good by helping us control future outbreaks. As long as a substantial part of the population is protected, the virus will not spread as fast. But we are not putting all of our eggs in the vaccine basket. More than 130 vaccines are currently being developed, but several other laboratories have been working on monoclonal antibody therapies that work just like plasma transfusions from COVID-19 survivors.

Plasma treatment works, but it is cumbersome. Hospitals need volunteers, and donors must match patients. That's where the new drugs come in. Monoclonal antibody drugs deliver antibodies that are known to be effective against the new virus. But these components have been grown in a laboratory and do not require donors.

Sorrento announced a few weeks ago that one of its antibody candidates can prevent the virus from infecting cells. The company returned once again this week with a similar finding, saying it has a second compound that can block the infection in laboratory tests.

The new candidate drug is called STI-4398, and it will be used in a future Sorrento drug called COVIDTRAP. It is a patented ACE2 (Angiotensin Converting Enzyme 2) -Fc fusion protein, which can produce a "soluble SARS-CoV-2 virus binding decoy receptor protein,quot; that can bind to the spike protein of the new coronavirus. The idea is to block SARS-CoV-2 from binding to human cells and neutralize infection. Without infecting cells, a single viral copy cannot multiply, and the immune system can eliminate the pathogen faster.

Sorrento announced on Friday that STI-4398 completely inhibited the ability of the new coronavirus to infect African green monkey kidney epithelial cells (VERO / E6) at low concentrations.

"The STI-4398 protein COVIDTRAP and the neutralizing antibody STI-1499 have demonstrated efficacy in an in vitro cellular infection model for SARS-CoV-2 established in our laboratory, and these results now justify progression towards animal studies. We are planning to send all preclinical data for scientific publication in the next two to three months, ”said Dr. Slobodan Paessler, whose laboratory performed the preclinical tests.

The company has discussed the new drug with the Food and Drug Administration and has received clinical trial guidance for STI-4398, COVIDTRAP, both for the treatment of infected patients and for prophylactic use.

Scientists working in a laboratory Image source: Sebastiao Moreira / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock