6 car fire damage, apartment in the Panorama City complex – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A fire broke out in a garage in Panorama City, destroying several vehicles and damaging an apartment.

Six vehicles were damaged by the fire, which started around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Townsquare Apartments on Roscoe Boulevard.

When firefighters responded, they say all six cars were on fire and that the flames were quickly spreading to the apartments above.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames and prevent the upstairs and adjacent apartment from burning.

Community residents say the fire was very alarming.

"There were flames everywhere," said Sandra Moran, a neighbor. Moran's department did not experience any damage.

"Just a lot of smoke and stuff, but I've already opened the windows so we can breathe easier," he said. "This is horrible."

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.