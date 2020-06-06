57 Buffalo police officers resign from a special squad after others were suspended

Fifty-seven members of the Buffalo Police Department resigned Friday to protest the suspension of two officers shown on video and pushed a 75-year-old protester to the ground, hitting his head on the sidewalk and sustaining serious injuries. officials said. said.

About an hour ago, police officers shoved the man into Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video of: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET – WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

The video, filmed Thursday afternoon by local NPR affiliate WBFO, shows the man walking toward uniformed officers in Buffalo's Niagara Square during a brutality demonstration against police over the death of George Floyd. The officers, who had begun to impose the curfew, yell what sounds like "move!" and "push it back!" An officer can be seen pushing the man with his arm outstretched, while another pushes a staff against him. A third officer appears to be pushing his colleagues toward the man.

The man falls to the ground. His head turns back on the pavement, and then he lies motionless.

"He's bleeding from the ear!" someone screams, as blood collects under the man's head.

Officers then continue walking, leaving the man on the ground, before two state police officers step in to assist.

On Friday, the entire police department emergency response team resigned in protest of the suspension of their colleagues, according to various local news reports. The team was formed in 2016 to respond to civic unrest.

"Fifty-seven resigned in disgust due to the treatment of two of its members, who were simply executing orders," Buffalo Police Charity Association President John Evans told WGRZ.

The man, identified as Martin Gugino by the People United for Sustainable Housing Buffalo group, was taken to a hospital after his fall and was in "stable but serious condition," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, D. The spokesman for Buffalo police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said they believe the man's injuries include a laceration and "possible concussion," while Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said it was a "serious head injury. "

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood launched an internal affairs investigation into the officers after viewing the video, Rinaldo said. He declined to identify the officers who were suspended without pay.

The video of the incident sparked widespread online condemnation as police in cities across the country are under increasing scrutiny for using excessive force against peaceful protesters. Poloncarz said the incident "made me sick," while New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, D called the incident "fundamentally offensive and terrifying."

Cuomo said Friday that he had spoken to Gugino, and praised the mayor for quickly suspending the two officers.

"I would say I think the city should continue to fire," Cuomo said at a press conference. "And I think the district attorney should analyze the situation for possible criminal charges. And I think that should be done expeditiously. "

A Buffalo police statement initially said a man was injured when he "tripped and fell,quot; during "a skirmish involving protesters," in which several people were arrested. That language only amplified criticism, as the video soon showed it to be false.

Rinaldo said the claim that the man "stumbled,quot; came from officers who were not directly involved and who stood behind the two officers who pushed the man. Rinaldo said that once the video was released, it was brought to Lockwood's attention, which led to the immediate suspension of the officers.

Mayor Brown said he and Lockwood were "deeply disturbed,quot; by what they saw.

"After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between me, the police leadership and community members, tonight's event is discouraging," said Brown. “I look forward to continuing to build on the progress we have made as we work together to address racial injustice and inequity in the city of Buffalo. My thoughts are with the victim tonight.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said her office was aware of the video.

Harper S.E. Bishop, a Buffalo resident who is the deputy director of People United for Sustainable Housing Buffalo, told The Washington Post that Gugino is a long-time member of the group and a community organizer working on issues like affordable housing and racial justice.

"Martin stands up to his people, our community, to dismantle the systems of oppression," Bishop said. "That is what he was doing tonight at City Hall. He should not have received police violence for showing up and demanding responsibility for the brutality and ongoing murder of black lives."

Thursday marked the second time since last month that a viral video led to an internal affairs investigation by a Buffalo police officer. On May 10, an officer was filmed repeatedly hitting a black man in the face during a traffic arrest arrest, prompting the Erie County District Attorney's Office to open an investigation into the officer.

Nationwide, video footage has played a key role in exposing police abuse during protests that flared up over Floyd's death after a Minneapolis officer was caught pressing his knee to Floyd's neck.

In Philadelphia on Wednesday, a Temple University student was released from jail on charges of assaulting a police officer during a protest after a video appeared showing a police officer who hit him on the head with a cane, while another used his knee to press the student's face onto the pavement, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

A Salt Lake City policeman in riot gear was caught on video last week using his shield to shoot down a man who was slowly dragging a baton, after ordering him to clear the sidewalk outside a public library. He fell flat on his face. The police chief called the incident "inappropriate,quot; and said it is under investigation, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last Sunday, an officer was suspended after pushing a black woman who was kneeling on the concrete behind him with her hands up. That incident sparked an otherwise largely peaceful protest when outraged protesters threw bottles of water, the Miami Herald reported. The police soon responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. An officer ended up hitting a woman in the face with a rubber bullet, breaking her skull and leaving her bloody and bruised in the face, the Herald reported.

As in the case of Fort Lauderdale, police tactics have regularly turned peaceful protests into violent clashes this week. Very infamously, federal officials in Washington, DC, forcibly removed protesters from Lafayette Square on Monday using pepper balls, batons, and rubber bullets, sending hundreds running, crying over chemical agents, for the President Donald Trump may have a photo shoot outside of St. John's Church.

After Thursday's suspension of the two Buffalo officers, the New York Civil Liberties Union demanded that protesters be allowed to meet "without the threat of police brutality on the street tomorrow."

"Police officers cannot continue to hide behind the lie that they are protecting and serving," the NYCLU said in the statement. "City leaders should take this as a wake-up call and seriously address police violence during this week's protests and the culture of impunity that led to this incident. There is no place for the police with military weapons to impose the curfew by inflicting violence on the very people they are supposed to protect. ”