& # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Only Black Cast Faith Stowers remembers former co-stars calling cops for her

Instagram

During a live Instagram chat, the former SUR employee talks about her experience appearing in the fourth and sixth seasons of the Bravo all-white cast series.

Up News Info –

Faith stowers is sharing his side of the story behind his departure from "Vanderpump Rules"and his move to MTV. Being the only black cast member in the Bravo series, the 31-year-old reality star finally opened up about the incidents that led to former castmates. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute calling a police officer about her.

During an Instagram live chat with "Floribama coast"star Candace rice, the former SUR employee first addressed his relationship with Jax Taylor, who at that time was dating his now wife Brittany Cartwright. "I felt that after his friend did something that we were both involved in and that he did, a thousand times … they wanted to attack me instead of him," she recalled.

"It was like they wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. & # 39; I was wrong and it was this and it was that & # 39 ;, calling me, saying that my hair was a diaper, which is strange that it comes out of their mouths, "she said of her former castmates. "And I think it hit my roof, and I really wanted to run up the hills, when Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the police with me."

The "Ex on the beach"The star realized it had become too much for her." This was when I left, like I left the program, "he explained." They invited me to tell my truth, but I decided that it was not so. I will not do anything for me. So I ended up not going back, so I decided to go to MTV. Once I did that, I felt like they were mad at me. "

Stowers' double, however, did not stop there. She went on to say that her former co-stars later reported her to police after seeing a news article about a black woman wanted for theft. "There was an article in the Daily Mail where there was an African American woman. It was a strange photo, so it looked very clear and had these different and strange tattoos," he shared.

"They put it on display, and I guess this woman was robbing people … The woman was free … and they called the police and said it was me. It's like a true story," the television personality said, adding that she "heard this from Stassi during an interview" in reference to Schroeder's appearance in 2018 on the Bitch Bible podcast.

According to RealityTea, Schroeder claimed that she and Doute compared the photo posted by Daily Mail to "video footage" of Stowers before reporting it to police. During the interview, he further stated that when they tried to push the investigation further, the police ignored them.

On Schroeder and Doute's allegations, Stowers commented during the live chat: "It was fun, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So, they assumed it would be me, and called the police over me … It didn't work, so they were upset about it. "

Elsewhere in the interview, Stowers also shared his thinking that he would never have a chance to do "confessional" interviews. "I didn't have any of that," he admitted. "It could be different from him, but in my opinion, I thought it was strange that everyone on the show could do interviews and confessionals and I didn't even have the opportunity to do that, to tell my story."

"Which was a very interesting story, being a black woman in the military at the time. At that time, I was still in the military … leaving military exercises … to come film with you …" she added . "I didn't feel like they appreciated that."

<br />

Stowers first appeared as a recurring character in season 4 of "Vanderpump Rules". She briefly returned to the show as a guest on Season 6. After her candid confession on Instagram Live, she told E! News that she has received a lot of support.

"It's crazy … it has been overwhelming and it makes me feel like they really listened to me this time," he admitted, before clarifying, "I just want to say that this is not an attack on the 'Vanderpump Rules'. It wasn't done on the show. "