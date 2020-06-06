& # 39; Chromatica & # 39; Lady GaGa becomes the best selling album in the UK.

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Rain on Me & # 39; It has entered the UK album chart in first place with its sixth studio album, marking the fourth time it has topped the weekly album rankings across the pond.

Up News Info –

Lady Gaga It has achieved its fourth number one in the UK with the best selling album of the year so far.

"Chromatica" debuted at the top with 53,000 equivalent sales units, outperforming the rest of the top 10 combined.

The project, Gaga's first solo album since "Joanne" in 2016, forces KSI to stay stable at two with "Dissimulation"before Lewis Capaldi"Divinely uninspired to hellish reach" at three.

Meanwhile, three songs from "Chromatica" have also been charted in the UK singles countdown, with their number one from last week on May 29, 2020, "Rain on Me" featuring Ariana Grande, sliding to two, while "Sour Candy", with K-pop stars Blackpink, and "Alice" enter number 17 and 29, respectively.

Rapper DaBaby takes "Rockstar" to first place for the third non-consecutive week as "Rover" for S1mba presenting DTG does not move at three.