& # 39; Call of Duty & # 39; Highlights with Black Lives Matter: Infinity Ward details plan to combat racism in & # 39; Modern Warfare & # 39;

During the height of protests and civil unrest in the United States, the people of "Call of Duty,quot; decided it would be better to delay the start of season 4 of "Modern Warfare,quot;, which originally premiered on Wednesday, June 3)

In a new home screen that greets players when they load into a game, Infinity Ward makes it clear that the "Call of Duty,quot; community supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

The message in its entirety:

Black Lives Matter. Our community is suffering. The systemic inequalities that our community experiences are once again the center stage. Call of Duty and Infinity Ward represent equality and inclusion. We oppose racism and the injustice caused by our black community. Until the change and Black Lives Matter happens, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.

In addition to the message of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Infinity Ward announced new directives it is taking to combat racism in multiplayer gaming earlier in the week:

Some of the changes Infinity Ward is implementing include adding more "resources,quot; to filter out harmful behavior and adding more filters to counter racist player identifications.

While the developers and community of "Call of Duty,quot; have been criticized in the past for failing to monitor their player base when it comes to racism, this appears to be a step in the right direction for "Modern Warfare,quot; and the community of players like everything.

Many were quick to point out the game's changes and audience, which some consider predominantly racist:

Call of Duty just put a statement from Black Lives Matter into the game. I know the racists in their mothers' basements are furious. – Dretoven (@Blackkout__) June 5, 2020

Call of Duty put a set of black lives. This game has arguably the most racist audience that I know to be crazy. – Medio Sean (@Jalennx) June 5, 2020

Lmaooo, so many would-be soldiers will be so mad at Infinity Ward for putting this on Call of Duty. "MAKE NO MORE POLICIES WITH MORE VIDEO GAMES!" I love. Black Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/pwIuzEdWGI – Alex Alkoraishi (@AlexAlkoraishi) June 6, 2020

I know the racists went crazy when they signed up for Call of Duty only to see a big loading screen of "black lives matter,quot; – Dumi 🇲🇼 (@ dumshay112) June 5, 2020

The Call of Duty message "Black lives matter,quot; is so much fun because the cod lobbies are the only places where I, a white woman, have been called and will only be called the n word – Laura (@LegalCookies) June 5, 2020

No release date has been revealed for season 4 of "Modern Warfare,quot;.