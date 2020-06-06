2 Buffalo police charged with assault in pushing 75-year-old protester, prosecutor says – Up News Info

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault on Saturday, prosecutors said, after video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester in recent protests about the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, who surrendered on Saturday morning, pleaded not guilty to a second-degree assault. They were released without bail.

At a press conference Saturday, District Attorney John Flynn said officers "crossed a line."

Officers had been suspended without pay on Friday after a television team captured the confrontation the night before near the end of the protests.

Images show a man identified as Martin Gugino approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they lead protesters out of Niagara Square around 8 p.m. curfew.

Two officers push Gugino back, and he hits his head on the pavement. Blood is spilled when officers pass. An officer leans over to see the injured man before another officer urges the colleague to continue walking.

The video of the meeting sparked outrage online as protesters travel to cities across the country to protest Floyd's death.

"I think there was criminal liability for what I saw on the video," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a briefing on Saturday. "I think what the mayor and the district attorney did was correct, and I applaud them for acting as quickly as they did."

"What we saw was horrible and unpleasant, and I think it is illegal," he added.

But dozens of Buffalo police officers who were angry at their fellow suspensions resigned from the department's crowd control unit on Friday. The officers who resigned did not quit their jobs entirely.