13 Reason Season 4: Fans furious at "potentially traumatic" plot twist

Spectators of 13 reasons why They've been upset by a "upset" plot twist in the last season of the Netflix drama.

The show returned for its last 10 episodes on Friday (June 5), with fans waiting for a successful conclusion to the controversial adaptation of Jay Asher's novel.

However, those who rushed through the season were quick to express their fury at a certain moment involving a fan-favorite character.





* Spoilers continue: you've been warned *

Netflix has been at the center of the controversy after each season's release to date, and it looks like the same could happen again with this new one.

Fans have made an exception to a twist in the final episode, which results in the death of Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn).

After starting a flashforward for a funeral for one of the characters, viewers are left guessing who will die throughout the season.

* A final spoiler warning *

It turns out that Justin, who is a recovering heroin addict, dies after contracting HIV, which turns into AIDS.

One scene shows doctors ascribing Justin's contraction to the use of a syringe, as well as his time as a sex worker while living on the streets, which left fans deeply impressed.









"So, are you really going to give AIDS to the recovered heroin addict? Then die for that? Again, F ***," wrote one angry viewer.

"You had a character who fought drug addiction + homelessness FINALLY you get a loving family and a shot at a bright future and you … kill him with AIDS." SERIOUSLY ????? "another wrote.

A viewer criticized the turn of events as "annoying and potentially traumatic."









"Your HIV / AIDS story with Justin, the ONE character with a truly redeemable bow on this show, would have been a great opportunity to show that HIV / AIDS is not a death sentence in the 21st century," someone else tweeted.

The new season of 13 reasons why is available to stream on Netflix