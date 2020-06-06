1 Injured, houses evacuated in San Francisco Potrero Hill Grass Fire Started by Fireworks – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A person was injured in a grass fire that could have been started by children playing with fireworks in the Potrero Hill neighborhood of San Francisco on Friday afternoon.

The fire forced some evacuations before being contained.

The San Francisco Fire Department first tweeted about the grass fire in the 900 block of Connecticut Street, shortly before 1 p.m.

Grass Fire (Potrero Hill, San Francisco)

According to posts on the Citizen app, Potrero Hill Recreation Center and residents along nearby Dakota Street were advised to evacuate immediately. Firefighters went door to door urging people to evacuate nearby houses and apartment buildings.

San Francisco police and fire units responded to the scene. At approximately 2:08 p.m., the San Francisco fire tweeted that the fire had been contained on 2.5 acres with no damaged structures.

Photos of today fire on the Potrero hill. Lawn fire, residents evacuated, and 1 person attended by paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said a neighbor who was helping with evacuations was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and released. Residents were allowed to return home shortly after the fire was contained.

Witnesses saw several children setting fireworks, and police and fire investigators are following that information, he said.

"This is a reminder as we move through the summer and vacation week of July 4 of the reason why we do not allow any fireworks in San Francisco," Baxter said. “This fire, again, had a very rapid rate of spread, was wind driven, and if it were not for the rapid actions of highly alert and aware firefighters, police officers, and community members, this could have resulted in property damage, injury and perhaps even death.