Ypsilanti companies get approval to use sidewalks and streets – Up News Info Detroit

With the closure of COVID-19 restaurants and other businesses, an idea is catching on across the country to help drive business in downtown districts amid patterns of social alienation. Cities and towns are opening streets and sidewalks for their use. The idea of ​​being a business can expand your outdoor space to allow more customers to dine while still distancing themselves socially.

This idea is reaching Ann Arbor and now Ypsilanti. According to Mlive, the City Council approved a 6-1 plan that allows the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) to close streets and allow businesses to expand sidewalk space this summer. The dissenting vote was Councilor Anthony Morgan. As part of the plan, the Ypsilanti DDA will pay the city $ 2,500 to make up for lost parking.

However, this plan came up with the concerns of the Ypsilanti City Council and business leaders. Mainly because there will be an unfair advantage for companies that have direct access to the street and the sidewalk. Councilman Anthony Morgan, who voted no on the measure, thought the plan favors restaurants and disadvantages retail stores, hair salons, and salons.

Other council members, such as Jennifer Symanns, had the same concerns but thought the plan was feasible as long as the city "proceed with care."

The city is opening spaces in downtown Ypsilanti along the northern part of Washington, and part of its southern Washington, West Cross Street in the WestCross District, and along East Cross Street in Depot Town. Businesses in those areas can apply for an outdoor cafeteria permit. To close a street, they must present at least two businesses. They may also reserve parking spaces to be picked up on the sidewalk.

Joe Meyers, who is Ypsilanti's director of economic and community development, said that most companies have been affected by Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home orders. Tell MLive that in a survey they would reopen after the stay-at-home order was lifted.

In Ann Arbor, similar plans have already been made as they consider closing Main, Washington, Liberty, Maynard, State, Detroit, Church and South University Avenue on June 12.

Fortunately, with the increased seating capacity for social distancing and making these downtown districts more walkable, people will feel more comfortable in downtown spaces amid Coronavirus concerns.

