Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Europe's central bank enacts new stimulus package
Europe's central bank said Thursday it would double the size of its corporate bond purchases to $ 1.5 trillion, a larger-than-expected stimulus for the eurozone.
It comes a week after the European Commission said it planned to raise € 750 billion to recover from the pandemic by selling bonds backed by the 27 members of the European Union.
The swift response is a surprise after infighting during the eurozone debt crisis that started in 2010, where the euro avoided collapse just because the European Central Bank intervened.
Context: European Central Bank staff economists predicted on Thursday that the eurozone economy would sink 9 percent this year, with the deepest depression possible. "It seems that Europe finally got the message," said a chief eurozone economist for ING Bank.
Hong Kong commemorates and America protest
Chanting slogans like "Free Hong Kong,quot;, thousands of people in the semi-autonomous territory defied the police ban on marks the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.
In Victoria Park, people were holding lighted candles and playing songs that were used by the democratic movement in China that was crushed in 1989. The public display of anger and pain took on greater significance this year when Beijing invaded Hong Kong liberties with a new national security law.
Meanwhile, in the United States, protests hit the streets for a tenth night over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Many protests took on a sad tone after a memorial was held for Mr. Floyd earlier in the day.
Quote of note: "The reason we could never be who we wanted to be and dream to be is because you kept your knee around our neck, ”said the Rev. Al Sharpton. "It is time for us to stand up in George's name and say, 'Take your knee off your neck.'
New: Democrats in Congress plan to introduce legislation that addresses police brutality, racial profiling and loss of trust between police and their communities on Monday. Some Republicans have also vowed to act.
Russia: The Kremlin It has used turmoil in the United States to point to American hypocrisy and divert criticism to its own security services.
Follow the latest updates on George Floyd's protests here.
Coronavirus cases are growing faster than ever
Although the pandemic is decreasing in some countries that were affected for the first time, the amount of New cases are growing faster than ever worldwide, with more than 100,000 reported every day.
Hot spots are emerging in Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, according to Times data. Although approximately a quarter of the 380,000 deaths worldwide so far have been in the United States, the geography of the pandemic is moving.
In Brazil, the death toll exceeded 30,000 on Tuesday, when authorities reported 1,262 deaths, the highest one-day total in the country. Egypt seemed to avoid the worst before, but the number of cases there skyrocketed, reaching more than 28,000. Bangladesh now has 55,000 known cases, its problems exacerbated when Cyclone Amphan swept communities under lockdown last month.
Here are the latest updates and a breakdown of cases by country.
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
The videos that shook America
"The most urgent filming someone is doing in this country right now is by Black people with camera phones, ”writes our general critic Wesley Morris.
Flooded with videos of George Floyd in Minneapolis and a meeting between a white woman and a black bird watcher in Central Park, "a horrible visual mosaic of abuse," Mr. Morris found himself bent over the sink, thinking of a patti labelle song
In it, she sings: "I thought you already knew me, but you don't know it."
This is what is happening the most.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is preparing to sign a new anti-terrorism bill that is drafted so broadly that it would allow to arrest government critics without a warrant or charge.
Madeleine McCann case: German prosecutors smashed hopes on Thursday that a British girl who disappeared from a resort in Portugal in 2013, when she was a young girl, was found alive. Authorities are now investigating a 43-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
United States-Iran: Michael R. White, a Navy veteran held in Iran for almost two years, was On his way home Thursday, his mother said, the day after an Iranian scientist incarcerated in the United States returned to Iran.
Oil spill in Russia: President Vladimir Putin declared a state of emergency in a region of northern Siberia after a large fuel spill turned a river red and threatened to significantly harm the Arctic environment. The leakage of more than 20,000 tons of diesel fuel is said to be one of the worst accidents in Russia.
Snapshot: Above, the cast of "Cabaret Under the Balconies,quot; performing in a nursing home in eastern France. It was him First professional theatrical performance in France since the theaters went dark in March. Except for a real-life couple, who were allowed to kiss, none of the artists played.
European office: In Denmark, a congregation established a church on the site of a heavy metal music festival. They call it Copenheaven.
Britain's Green Moment: With a boom in wind power and a drop in carbon dioxide emissions, the nation has succeeded in clean energy.
What we are reading: This BBC review of "The Machine Stops,quot;, a novel written in 1909 by E.M. Forster. "It pulls out of the dust an old dystopian novel that has some mysterious and prophetic connections to our confinement life," says Steven Erlanger, our top diplomatic correspondent in Europe.
Now a break from the news
Cook: This pantry pasta with garlic breadcrumbs is sure to be a family favorite. If you like, you can also add a large pinch of red pepper flakes and a little lemon zest.
Watch: Watch these 15 great movies and TV shows on Netflix before they finish their careers. Or, get some ideas from "On the Record," a documentary about sexual assault allegations against an American music mogul. It also seeks to address criticisms that black women have been overlooked in the conversation about sexual assault and power.
Read: With American protests against police violence making headlines, many family conversations focus on race. Here are some books to help explain racism and protest to your children.
Do: In February and March, 112 people became infected with the coronavirus in South Korea due to the zumba classes. Here's a look at the risks of virus infection during exercise class and what you can do to minimize them.
At Home has our complete collection of ideas what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the backstory on …
Hugging during a pandemic
Tara Parker-Pope, our Well columnist, has heard from readers who are distressed that they cannot visit and touch family members. It is particularly painful for grandparents, who often live alone. So she wrote a guide to safer hugs. Here is an excerpt.
We don't just miss the hugs, we need them. Physical affection reduces stress by calming our sympathetic nervous system, which during times of worry releases harmful stress hormones into our bodies. In a series of studies, just holding hands with a loved one reduced the distress of an electric shock.
If you need a hug, take precautions. Wear a mask. Hug outdoors. Try to avoid touching the other person's body or clothing with their face and mask. Don't hug someone who coughs or has other symptoms.
Point your faces in opposite directions – the position of your face is the most important thing. Do not talk or cough while hugging. Approach and hug briefly. When you're done, don't delay. Back up quickly so they don't breathe into each other's faces. Wash your hands afterwards.
Let children hug you at the knees or waist. And for grandparents, kissing a grandchild on the back of the head is a good idea.
While some of the precautions may seem like a lot of effort for a simple hug, people need options since the pandemic will be with us for a while.
In general, we should limit our hugs. As one scientist said: "I would take the Marie Kondo approach: hugging has to spark joy."
That's it for this briefing. Read this if you are looking more art that confronts racism. Until next time.
– Isabella
Thank you
Melissa Clark for the recipe, and Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the rest of the news break. You can reach the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about protests in Lafayette Square.
• Here's today's Mini crossword puzzle, and a hint: drinks from vending machines (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• William McDonald, the Times' obituary editor, spoke about the challenges of covering the more than 100,000 deaths in the United States during the coronavirus crisis in CNN's new day.