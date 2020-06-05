Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Europe's central bank enacts new stimulus package

Europe's central bank said Thursday it would double the size of its corporate bond purchases to $ 1.5 trillion, a larger-than-expected stimulus for the eurozone.

It comes a week after the European Commission said it planned to raise € 750 billion to recover from the pandemic by selling bonds backed by the 27 members of the European Union.

The swift response is a surprise after infighting during the eurozone debt crisis that started in 2010, where the euro avoided collapse just because the European Central Bank intervened.

Context: European Central Bank staff economists predicted on Thursday that the eurozone economy would sink 9 percent this year, with the deepest depression possible. "It seems that Europe finally got the message," said a chief eurozone economist for ING Bank.