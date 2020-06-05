Wisconsin Governor Evers defends decision to deploy National Guard – Up News Info

Gov. Tony Evers defended his decision Thursday to deploy the Wisconsin National Guard to help police in Madison and Milwaukee control protests over the death of George Floyd.

Evers, a Democrat, told reporters during a conference call that the Guard deployed to protect property in Madison, including the State Capitol building and public services in Milwaukee. If the troops actively intervened, they did so under the direction of local authorities, he said.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on Memorial Day after police in Minneapolis arrested him for allegedly trying to pass a forged $ 20 bill at a grocery store. Cell phone video of the incident shows a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee to Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down on the street.

Protests over Floyd's death have rocked the nation, with some protests marked by vandalism, robbery and violence.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors accused two Wisconsin men of possessing firearms illegally during the Madison protests. US Attorney Scott Blader said Kyle C. Olson, 28, of Edgerton, and Anthony R. Krohn, 36, of Madison, are charged with being criminals in possession of a firearm. The cases are not related.

Police called the civil unrest in downtown Madison on Sunday night and saw Olson pull a gun out of the trunk of his car and place the gun at his waist, according to an affidavit. Early Monday morning, police called a person with a gunshot wound. Officers found Krohn bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg. He told an officer that he had shot himself, according to an affidavit.

Olson and Krohn are in the Dane County Jail. His initial court appearances have not been scheduled, and his federal public defenders declined to comment Thursday.

Evers said the protests are a decisive opportunity to correct systemic racism. He encouraged people to demonstrate legally.

"First Amendment rights should not be trampled on in this state or any other," said Evers. "Those who choose to do harm are damaging the First Amendment and are damaging the opportunity for thousands of people across Wisconsin to exercise that First Amendment right."

Also on Thursday, Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy issued a statement saying that "we condemn the systemic racism that has existed forever in this country,quot; and that "we support those who speak out, protest injustices and they demand change. "

Murphy said the Packers "will work with our players,quot; to make a $ 250,000 donation to Wisconsin causes that support social justice and racial equality. Murphy said that he and his wife, Laurie, would also make a $ 250,000 donation to Wisconsin social justice groups.

The Packers had tweeted a video earlier in the day with multiple players and coach Matt LaFleur saying "enough is enough,quot; and "it's time to change."

