"After his apology, I'm sure some will forgive him. And some of them won't," Professional Soccer Hall of Fame member Rickey Jackson said Thursday when asked about Broncos coach Vic Fangio, and about how his players fight with their coach in the national headlines.

"And some of them will remember what was said. Eventually, if he is the right person for them, they will forgive him and continue. "

Jackson was a six-time Pro Bowl linebacker with the Saints from 1981-93. He credits the Broncos coach for helping him become one of the baddest guys of his day. He will tell you that Fangio's heart was in the right place.

It will also tell you that when the Broncos coach said Tuesday he "didn't see,quot; racism or discrimination in the NFL, the man's brain was somewhere west of Aruba. So he called Fangio on Wednesday night.

"I spoke to him. He is sorry. He understands," Jackson said. "The problem is police brutality, that what they are trying to do with these young blacks, this has to stop and it has to reach a critical point." As a society, we don't need that, because it's not good for anyone. "

Seven out of 10 NFL players are minorities. For league technical staff, that ratio is basically reversed. Young white men are raised to see the police as their protectors, a trusted figure, someone you run to. African American men will tell you, as an adult, that they were raised in a very different narrative. George Floyd reminded us all why.

"(Fangio) was not thinking about the big picture and the black and white issue," Jackson continued. "And that's where he made the mistake."

It is bigger than soccer. Always it was. I approached two of the best players who played for Fangio on Thursday, and read Fangio's opening statement about the NFL and racism. After a second of silence, her voice rose with justifiable frustration.

He said he had just finished watching Floyd's funeral, whose tragic and senseless death while in Minneapolis police custody lit a fuse that is still lit. It was all too raw, too cool, too emotional.

"When someone says something, the first time is usually the truth, what comes from the heart," he said, and respectfully declined to comment on the record.

And yet Jackson, a black man born in South Florida, counts Fangio, a white man born in eastern Pennsylvania, among his closest friends and confidants.

"The only thing about Vic is that Vic has been with me all these years," said the former Saints star. "He's always been like a brother. So he's on the right track. And when things come out, a lot of times, it doesn't sound good. And I know it's hard. I know he loves me and he loves all the players. And he's not trying of having nothing against blacks. But sometimes when you say things, you're talking about something that isn't the problem. "

So how can Fangio calm the already frayed nerves? How do you restore a sense of unity to a locker room that has been trapped in their respective homes for months?

"There is nothing you can do but move on," said Jackson. The "Drew Brees,quot; situation, people were a little tougher on him because he had been running with Donald Trump and (taking photos) with Donald Trump, trying to be a Trumpist. That is not the case with Vic. He is not.

"Once you apologize for something, and once you let the team know that what (you) said was wrong, some people will forgive you and some won't. You can't just sit there and wallow in it. You have to move on." .

Nothing kills an NFL locker room faster than doubt. You doubt your coaches, especially.