Why Leigh-Anne Pinnock felt she was Little Mix's "underdog,quot;

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is opening up about his experience in the music industry.

As the Black Lives Movement continues to grow around the world, the Small mix The member took to Instagram on Friday morning and shared his perspective on the breed.

While she may be a member of one of the larger girl groups, Leigh-Anne explained that it didn't exempt her from feeling mistreated by fans.

"My reality was feeling lonely while touring predominantly white countries. I sing to fans who don't see me, listen to me, or cheer me on," he explained while holding back tears. "My reality feels anxious before fan events and signings because I always feel like I'm the underdog. My constant reality is constantly feeling like I have to work 10 times harder and more to mark my place in the group because my talent it just isn't enough. "

First X Factor The contestant continued: "My reality is wanting to see other artists that I know are so talented but that they will never have the opportunities that I have had because for the industry they are not marketable. But they will support another person with aspects of black culture. The world wants to see, but leave behind the aspects they feel make me unmarketable. My reality is all the times that I have felt invisible in my group, but part of me is fully aware that my experience would be even more difficult to face if I had been dark -skinned. "