Why Leigh-Anne Pinnock felt she was Little Mix's "underdog,quot;

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is opening up about his experience in the music industry.
As the Black Lives Movement continues to grow around the world, the Small mix The member took to Instagram on Friday morning and shared his perspective on the breed.
While she may be a member of one of the larger girl groups, Leigh-Anne explained that it didn't exempt her from feeling mistreated by fans.
"My reality was feeling lonely while touring predominantly white countries. I sing to fans who don't see me, listen to me, or cheer me on," he explained while holding back tears. "My reality feels anxious before fan events and signings because I always feel like I'm the underdog. My constant reality is constantly feeling like I have to work 10 times harder and more to mark my place in the group because my talent it just isn't enough. "
First X Factor The contestant continued: "My reality is wanting to see other artists that I know are so talented but that they will never have the opportunities that I have had because for the industry they are not marketable. But they will support another person with aspects of black culture. The world wants to see, but leave behind the aspects they feel make me unmarketable. My reality is all the times that I have felt invisible in my group, but part of me is fully aware that my experience would be even more difficult to face if I had been dark -skinned. "
Another moment Leigh-Anne remembered was when the choreographer Frank Gatson, who is black, shared some tips during the making of "Wings,quot;.
"There comes a point in the life of every black human being, no matter how much money you have or what you have accomplished, you realize that racism does not exclude you. Nine years ago after joining Little Mix, I had the greatest awakening of my life,quot;. she remembered. "He said to me:" You are the black girl. You have to work 10 times harder. "Never in my life has anyone told me that I would have to work harder because of my race. Later, what Frank Gatson said made sense. I learned that the dream of being in the girl band The world's biggest came with its flaws and consequences. Consequences like knowing about the underlying racism that exists in the creative industries. "
For those who wonder why Leigh-Anne decided to make a video, she explained her mindset in a caption.
"I am not making this video out of sympathy or for you to see and then continue with normal life. I am doing it because it is enough and I hope that by sharing this we can all do more to understand the racism that occurs." she wrote. "By doing this, we can tackle the biggest problem and break systemic racism. All we want is equality and justice for our black community."
His publication was supported by many artists in the industry, including Fifth Harmony member Normani.
"I am YOU and you are ME," he wrote. "I see you sister."
And although Leigh-Anne has spoken before, she will continue to hope for a better future.
"You learn to understand that you cannot be seen as too loud or too stubborn, otherwise you are considered a diva or aggressive. You learn that when you enter a room, you are considered inaccessible or unpleasant, even before anyone approached you. He learns that expressing his opinion on the lack of diversity within the industry is like banging your head against a brick wall, "he shared. "We are no longer in a position where we need to remain silent on this issue. And we all continue to talk about racism and sustain this movement."
