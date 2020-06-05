WHO resumes hydroxychloroquine trials in light of study controversy – BGR

Coronavirus treatment trials including hydroxychloroquine will continue after a massive research controversy, the World Health Organization announced.

The hydroxychloroquine arm of the Solidarity COVID-19 trial was stopped after a large study said the drug may worsen COVID-19 for some patients.

The data set used for that study, which reportedly included 15,000 patients with COVID-19, is under review.

A study said a few weeks ago that Trump's favorite coronavirus treatment actually worsened COVID-19. The research appears to be in line with what other studies of hydroxychloroquine say, suggesting that there is no benefit for hydroxychloroquine against the new coronavirus. What was different compared to other studies was the scope of this research. The authors said they analyzed patient data from 96,000 patients, including 15,000 cases of COVID-19, and it was the largest coronavirus study for hydroxychloroquine use to date. Another important detail about the study refers to the type of research that was carried out. This was an observational study, rather than a double blind experiment. That means the researchers analyzed data obtained from other hospitals, rather than evaluating the efficacy of the drug itself. However, the results led the World Health Organization (WHO), France, other European nations, and Australia to suspend their hydroxychloroquine trials.

In the days that followed, more and more reports highlighted some major issues with the study and a similar research paper co-authored by the same Surgisphere company. In turn, respected medical journals. The lancet and New England Journal of Medicine They published official expressions of concern about the two documents, and authors not associated with the company demanded audits of the data. In light of these developments, the WHO decided to continue the hydroxychloroquine arm of its Solidarity study.

The lancet The hydroxychloroquine study said hydroxychloroquine was associated with higher death rates and higher rates of heart problems in patients with COVID-19. The data comes from 671 hospitals worldwide and includes 15,000 patients with COVID-19. Harvard Medical School professor Mandeep Mehra co-authored the article. But The Guardian Discrepancies were soon found with the data used in the study.

Surgisphere, the company that collected the patient information, was criticized for its inability to explain how it obtained and analyzed all the data from all those hospitals. The company responded to the claims. But Surgisphere seems to lack the manpower and technical capacity to do the job, and the problems The Guardian the highlights are enough to dispute the veracity of the findings. Additionally, some of the hospitals that could have provided the patient data denied working with the company. The lancet Earlier this week he posted this expression of concern about the study:

Important scientific questions have been raised about the data reported in the document by Mandeep Mehra et al. – Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without macrolide for the treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis1 – published in The Lancet on May 22, 2020. Although an independent audit of the provenance and validity of the data has been commissioned by authors not affiliated with Surgisphere and is ongoing, with results expected shortly, we are issuing an Expression of Concern to alert readers to the fact that serious scientific questions have been raised. We will update this notice as soon as we have more information.

Mehra and other co-authors of the two Surgisphere studies are conducting reviews of the databases the company provided.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the hydroxychloroquine study will continue. The organization's solidarity trial covers several potential COVID-19 therapies, including remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine. "The executive group received this recommendation and supported the continuation of all arms of the Solidaridad trial, including hydroxychloroquine," he said.

The WHO still says there is no evidence that hydroxychloroquine or any other drug is effective against COVID-19. Recent studies of remdesivir showed a beneficial effect of the drug in cases of COVID-19, but research also showed that the drug alone cannot reduce mortality rates.

Australia, which also recently stopped its Australasian Covid-19 (Ascot) test, said it will continue the experiment. "The trial steering committee for Ascot strongly supports the continuing need for data from randomized clinical trials to clarify the efficacy and safety of hydroxychloroquine in hospitalized patients with Covid-19," said Ascot principal investigator, associate professor Steven Tong. The Guardian. "Randomized controlled trials are considered the,quot; gold standard "when it comes to testing treatments in humans as they eliminate any bias, therefore they provide the solid evidence required to make safe and informed decisions about continued use of a treatment,quot;.

A separate randomized study of hydroxychloroquine revealed that the drug cannot prevent a coronavirus infection.

