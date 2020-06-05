Where the police reform has worked

It can often seem like nothing changes with police killings. Horrifying, high-profile cases keep popping up: Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Now Manuel Ellis, and the annual number of murders across the country is still approximately 1,100.

In several large cities, however, things have changed. Police departments have adopted new policies, and while problems persist, the number of gunshots and deaths has decreased significantly.

It happened in Los Angeles, where fatal police shootings have decreased in each of the last four years, to 12 last year. It happened in San Francisco. And it happened in Baltimore, Chicago, Philadelphia and Phoenix, Samuel Sinyangwe, a data scientist and activist, writes for FiveThirtyEight. "Many of these reforms were initiated in response to protests and public protests over high-profile deaths," he adds.

Changes often revolve around officer training to reduce situations and reduce the amount of force they use. Stricter measures to get rid of violent agents also seem to help. Hiring more police officers sometimes helps, too, research shows. "Stressed and tired officers who work too many shifts generate more complaints of excessive force," says Matthew Yglesias of Vox.