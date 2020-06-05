Where the police reform has worked

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. Mourners remembered George Floyd. Virus data shows an encouraging trend. Let's start with a look at the police departments that have made changes.
It can often seem like nothing changes with police killings. Horrifying, high-profile cases keep popping up: Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Now Manuel Ellis, and the annual number of murders across the country is still approximately 1,100.
In several large cities, however, things have changed. Police departments have adopted new policies, and while problems persist, the number of gunshots and deaths has decreased significantly.
It happened in Los Angeles, where fatal police shootings have decreased in each of the last four years, to 12 last year. It happened in San Francisco. And it happened in Baltimore, Chicago, Philadelphia and Phoenix, Samuel Sinyangwe, a data scientist and activist, writes for FiveThirtyEight. "Many of these reforms were initiated in response to protests and public protests over high-profile deaths," he adds.
Changes often revolve around officer training to reduce situations and reduce the amount of force they use. Stricter measures to get rid of violent agents also seem to help. Hiring more police officers sometimes helps, too, research shows. "Stressed and tired officers who work too many shifts generate more complaints of excessive force," says Matthew Yglesias of Vox.
The broadest proposals that have emerged in recent days, like refining the police, they are unlikely to attract broad political support. Many Americans feel positively about the police, as David Byler of The Washington Post points out, although there are big differences by race.
Still, most Americans also say the police have a racism problem, and most favor reforms, such as body cameras and external investigations of misconduct. Drew Linzer of polling firm Civiqs says he supports Black Lives Matter movement emerged in the last days at nearly 50 percent, "the highest number in the last three years of polls."
All of which points to common political ground on police reform. "The problem is not that we don't have a playbook to fix the police," wrote a former Philadelphia police commissioner and three other experts for the Times' Opinion section. "We have one. The problem is that we have not successfully followed what we have. "Barack Obama has published a Twitter thread last night making similar points.
Why has the reform not worked in Minneapolis? The police department "was unable to establish clear criteria on the use of force and de-escalation," Jamiles Lartey and Simone Weichselbaum reported in The Marshall Project report. The department also failed to "eliminate the bad cops,quot; and "continued to use stranglings."
THREE GREATEST STORIES
1. Remembering George Floyd
A Thursday's funeral for George Floyd was personal and political, celebrating both the life he had lived and the movement his death had inspired. Floyd's brother Philonise recalled playing soccer and eating banana and mayonnaise sandwiches; Shareeduh Tate, one of his cousins, said: "What I miss most about him are his hugs."
In defiant praise, the Rev. Al Sharpton said: "George Floyd's story has been the story of blacks. Because for 401 years, the reason we could never be what we wanted and dreamed of is that you kept your knee on our neck. " Later, with the crowd increasing, he added: "It is time for us to stand up in George's name and say, 'Take your knee off your neck.'
More developments of the protests:
2. Some good news about the virus.
If you look at one of the charts that track the coronavirus in the US In the US, you'll probably notice a disturbing pattern: The number of new cases has practically stopped falling, hovering around 20,000 in the past 10 days.
But the actual trend may be more encouraging. The number of tests being carried out has increased rapidly in recent weeks, which means that more cases of the virus are being discovered than would otherwise have been. Another key measure is percentage of tests that tested positive (as FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver has argued), and has continued to decline:
Taken together, the various measures suggest that the spread of the virus continues to decline, but only modestly and not as fast as in other countries.
3. An economic burden for women.
The blockade has already created burdens for mothers. They have taken a disproportionate share of daycare, home schooling, and housework, research has shown. Now, reopening many workplaces can cause a whole new set of problems.
Lack of childcare options, with closed daycare centers, camps and schools, can force women to leave the workforce to care for their children. And even temporary time away from work often carries permanent costs, in terms of promotions and missed opportunities, as Patricia Cohen and Tiffany Hsu of The Times explain. "The limited gains made in recent decades are at risk of being reversed," concluded a UN report on the impact of the virus on women.
This is what is happening the most.
The Trump administration moved to weaken two important environmental protections, including in clean air.
Many readers and Times employees criticized the Opinion section's decision to publish an opinion piece by Senator Tom Cotton calling for the military to crack down on "lawbreakers." Last night, a spokeswoman for The Times said a review had found the piece "did not meet our standards,quot; and was the result of a "hasty editorial process."
Lives lived: Hecky Powell's South Side Chicago-style barbecue restaurant was an institution in Evanston, Illinois that fed everyone from bankrupt college students to the Chicago Bulls. He even counseled a young Barack Obama once, during his run for the Illinois Senate. Powell died on May 22 at age 71.
PREVIOUS STORY: Teaching Your Children About Racism
How should parents talk about race with their children? Start early and keep the conversation going. Talk about racial differences in a positive way. Make sure any home library has books with black protagonists.
These suggestions, and many more, come from Jessica Grose, editor of The Times' Parenting section. She spoke to experts and wrote a list of suggested books. She told us:
We wanted to provide information to parents who want to have conversations with their children about racism and protests for the murder of George Floyd. We also wanted to clarify that it is a privilege to choose to have these conversations; As many of my sources emphasized, black families are having and have been having these conversations and reading these books.
The big conclusion here is that non-black families not only need to talk about racism with their children, but they must show their children that they are also taking action.
One comment from Jacqueline Dougé, a Maryland-based pediatrician and child health advocate, really stuck with me: “Because of our culture, I have a great burden as a black mother. But if I believe that my children are going to end racism alone, I am deluded. "
More resources: Jessica also recommends the EmbraceRace and Raising Race Conscious Children conversation guides. And you can subscribe to Jessica's newsletter here.
PLAY, SEE, EAT, JAM
Stick this sauce on everything
What is the lemon goop? It's somewhere between lemon jam and spicy salty jam. Stewed lemons, sugar, and sea salt become what is technically a condiment, though the author of the cookbook Dorie Greenspan He prefers to call it a "transformer,quot;, for seafood, vegetables, and more.
Here's Greenspan's guide to doing it.
For Sally Rooney fans
"Exciting Times,quot;, the author's debut novel Naoise Dolan, follows a young Irish woman as she entrench herself in the life of Hong Kong's elite. He's already making comparisons to the work of another acclaimed young Irish novelist, Sally Rooney.
Our critic, Xuan Juliana Wang, writes that "jealousy and obsession, love and belated capitalism, sex and the Internet come together in an ironic and vigorous history of class and privilege."
Look at something … in time
Our weekly suggestion from Gilbert Cruz, Culture editor of The Times:
Next Friday, Spike Lee's latest film "Da 5 Bloods,quot; will be released on Netflix. They are a group of black veterinarians returning to Vietnam on a personal mission decades after the war. (A trailer is here.) Lee is an essential American filmmaker and there is never a bad time to read his filmography. Until then, I recommend that you make time for (or look again) "Do the right thing."
The 30-year-old film about tensions building over a hot day on a Brooklyn block, resulting in a terrible act of violence, has always felt vital, but feels particularly urgent again. "Do the Right Thing,quot; is both forceful and subtle, fitting for a film that embraces duality, accommodating the philosophies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, that makes its viewers like and dislike it almost everyone in it. Recently, our co-heads of film critics saw him again and stated that it was still a great achievement. That is the truth, Ruth.
Detours
Games
Here it is Today's mini crossword puzzle, and a clue: the world's largest democracy (five letters).
Or try this week's news quiz.
You can find all of our puzzles here.
Thanks for spending part of your morning with The Times. See you next week. – David
You can see today's first printed page here.
In today's episode of "The Daily," five protesters discuss what took them to the streets. And listen to the finale of the "Rabbit Hole,quot; series, our podcast about what happens to our lives as we move online.
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
Ian Prasad Philbrick and Sanam Yar contributed to The Morning. You can contact the team at [email protected].