What to Expect From the May Jobs Report: Live Updates

Unemployment in the United States is expected to be around 20 percent in Friday's jobs report.

The US Government Employment Survey. USA For May, it will be released at 8:30 a.m. EST. Job losses are expected to be much less than in April, but that is a small consolation.

Economists surveyed by FactSet expect the report to show that employers cut 8.5 million jobs in May, up from more than 20 million in April, and that the unemployment rate reached 19.8 percent, the highest level. since the Great Depression.

Many economists expect May to be the lowest point for the job market, and that unemployment will begin to decline as states reopen and companies call on employees to return to work. But it will take much longer for the economy to emerge from the hole than to fall into it.

Perhaps the most troubling sign of recovery is evidence that job loss has spread beyond travel, hospitality, and other sectors directly affected by the pandemic.