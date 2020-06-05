What to Expect From the May Jobs Report: Live Updates

Unemployment in the United States is expected to be around 20 percent in Friday's jobs report.
The US Government Employment Survey. USA For May, it will be released at 8:30 a.m. EST. Job losses are expected to be much less than in April, but that is a small consolation.
Economists surveyed by FactSet expect the report to show that employers cut 8.5 million jobs in May, up from more than 20 million in April, and that the unemployment rate reached 19.8 percent, the highest level. since the Great Depression.
Many economists expect May to be the lowest point for the job market, and that unemployment will begin to decline as states reopen and companies call on employees to return to work. But it will take much longer for the economy to emerge from the hole than to fall into it.
Perhaps the most troubling sign of recovery is evidence that job loss has spread beyond travel, hospitality, and other sectors directly affected by the pandemic.
"In some ways, those jobs that worked from home were protected from the initial bomb that exploded," said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger Gray & Christmas, an outsourcing company that tracks layoffs. "We have really seen in the last five to six weeks that those jobs are now in a tailspin."
Global stocks rise as hopes for recovery return.
Global stocks rose steadily on Friday, despite widespread expectations of disappointing US job data and a sharp performance by Wall Street the day before.
European stocks rose roughly 1 percent or more in early trading, while Asian stocks ignored slow performance earlier in the day and ended higher. US Treasury bond prices. USA They were lower, in another sign of better market sentiment.
Futures markets forecast that Wall Street would open approximately 1 percent more.
The global performance of the shares reversed a weak Thursday on Wall Street, after the US government. USA He said that the total number of workers on the unemployment lists increased last week. More bad news is expected to arrive on Friday, when the US government. USA Publish your employment survey for May.
But investors reacted on Friday to signs around the world that companies were slowly but steadily returning to normal, as well as positive sentiment from renewed efforts by the European Central Bank to boost the region's economy.
Investors also welcomed reports that the truce of the US-China trade war was continuing, despite worsening tensions between Washington and Beijing.
"Made in America,quot; since 1818, Brooks Brothers may need a new phone card.
In late March, Brooks Brothers received high praise after announcing that it would use its three clothing factories in the United States to manufacture personal protective equipment to help fight the coronavirus.
Now Those factories can become victims of the coronavirus, and the future of Brooks Brothers, not to mention its identity as the latest "Made in America,quot; brand, one that has dressed presidents and former presidents dating back to James Madison, is uncertain.
Brooks Brothers plans to lay off nearly 700 employees this summer at factories in Massachusetts, New York and North Carolina. The company is also trying to find buyers for the factories in mid-July, and hopes to close them if it can't.
In an interview, Claudio Del Vecchio, the 63-year-old Italian industrialist who bought Brooks Brothers in 2001 and was responsible for acquiring the factory in Massachusetts, first spoke about the decision to ditch the vertical in America. supply chain.
"I feel very bad about this," said Del Vecchio. But he added: "The factories never made money for us, and right now all the resources need to be maintained and saved to make sure we can get out the other side of the crisis."
Gap, one of the largest retailers in the US USA with its namesake chains, Old Navy and Banana Republic, He said Thursday that first-quarter net sales plunged 43 percent to $ 2.1 billion and that he posted a net loss of $ 932 million as he struggled with store closings due to the pandemic.
The company, which has about 2,800 stores in North America, said it had reopened more than 1,500 locations and expected the "vast majority,quot; of stores to open in late June. The retailer experienced significant declines in most of its brands, but net sales declined just 8 percent in Athleta as customers turned to athleisure. Casual clothing was popular across all brands as shoppers worked from home, the company said. That trend, however, hurt Banana Republic.
Gap said in a profit call Thursday that its reopened stores were operating at nearly 70 percent of their performance last year, with a particular strength in Old Navy, which is "advantageous,quot; with locations outside of the mall. He was also optimistic about a new collection called Gap Teen, which was unveiled during the quarter and emphasizes sustainability.
Simon Property Group, the largest mall operator in the United States, is suing Gap, the owner of retail chains, including Old Navy and Banana Republic, for approximately $ 66 million in unpaid rentals in April, May, and June, according to a lawsuit filed. in Delaware this week.
Simon Property said it notified Gap in writing that the retail conglomerate had not paid $ 48.2 million in rent and other charges as of May 5, but that the company had not yet made the payments as of Tuesday. Gap, one of the world's largest specialty store operators, also owns Intermix, Athleta, and outlet stores.
The retailer said in the call that it was in active negotiations with the owners.
Sonia Syngal, executive director of Gap since March, began the call by acknowledging protests across the country, noting that the company has an opportunity to "create a world that is more inclusive." He noted that 20 of his stores suffered "extensive damage,quot; as part of the protests.
An adjustment to a stock award adds millions to the pay package of a C.E.O.
Raytheon Technologies, one of the nation's largest defense contractors, recently slashed thousands of employees' wages as the pandemic business. At the same time, he also made a silent change to his CEO's pay package, Gregory J. Hayes, that could boost his future earnings by millions of dollars.
Last Friday, after the market closed, Raytheon revealed in a presentation that it modified how it calculates certain share-related payments due to senior executives and employees. The presentation did not indicate how much Mr. Hayes or others would benefit.
The change led to an estimated profit of $ 12.5 million for Mr. Hayes at his recent equity awards, Raytheon later told The New York Times. The company said the change was necessary to ensure that Hayes and 3,900 employees, about 2 percent of their workforce, did not lose the compensation they had already been awarded.
But some analysts said the change undermines Raytheon's commitment to using the payment to keep executives' interests in line with those of shareholders. Publicly traded companies have been pressured to structure equity-related compensation in a way that creates incentives for executives to improve long-term performance and not just seek to get rich in the short term.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Loose, the business communication platform, It said in a regulatory filing that its first-quarter revenue increased 50 percent to $ 201.7 million over the same period last year. The chat service reported a loss of 2 cents a share in the quarter, which ended on April 30, an improvement over a loss of 23 cents a share in the first quarter of 2019. But the results disappointed investors, who expected further growth during the pandemic, and its shares fell 15 percent in after-hours trading.
The reports were contributed by Ben Casselman, Anupreeta Das, Peter Eavis, Vanessa Friedman, Mohammed Hadi, Sapna Maheshwari, Gregory Schmidt and Carlos Tejada.