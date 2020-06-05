What speech controversy at Stanford tells us about the Facebook Oversight Board

Let's wrap up what turned out to be Freedom of Expression Week in the interface with a look at a case involving the co-chair of Facebook's new Board of Oversight, a Zoom recording of his law school class and the N-word.

Can you use a racist insult on Facebook? The answer is probably not, but also maybe. The company's community standards prohibit "direct attacks,quot; on people based on their race. But the company also published a blog post in 2017 that introduces some of the nuances involved in deciding whether an insult is, in fact, an attack, which often depends heavily on the context that goes beyond the written word.

Later this year, some of the toughest decisions about whether a post should be kept on Facebook will be made by an independent Oversight Board. The board, whose initial members were announced last month, will allow Facebook and Instagram users to appeal when they think their posts have been mistakenly removed. Facebook says it will comply with the board's decisions, and will also ask it to issue advisory opinions on emerging policy issues.

In the wake of this week's controversy over President Trump's Facebook posts about the nationwide protests, which Twitter and Snap concluded are promoting violence, some called on the Oversight Board to intervene. On Wednesday, the board released an apology note explaining why it couldn't: for many reasons, it's just not ready.

But one of the things we know about the Oversight Board is that its initial members were selected for their commitment to the values ​​of freedom of expression. Visit the board's website and the first message you will see says, "Ensure respect for freedom of expression, through independent judgment."

In fact, one of the board's co-chairs was involved in a controversy over the speech this week. Here's Nick Anderson on the Washington Post:

Stanford University law professor Michael W. McConnell was nearing the end of a course on creating the Constitution last week when he decided to read a quote attributed to Patrick Henry from an 18th-century debate in Virginia. But first, McConnell paused the recording of the Zoom video, according to one of his students, who spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing the backlash. The professor then read the statement, which he said was intended to stoke racist opposition to ratification of the Constitution. The quote included the word n. McConnell, who is white, resumed recording and turned to other topics, the student said.

The incident took place that same week when global protests against the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, among others, galvanized the country and heightened sensitivity to ongoing racist oppression in the United States.

I spoke to some Stanford law students about McConnell's class, and they told me they found their reading of the N-word painful in part because a similar incident had taken place at law school in November. Then a guest lecturer from the Stanford history department read the N-word aloud as he spoke about racist cigarette marketing. And just last month, another Stanford professor apologized after using a form of the N word twice while arguing over hip-hop group N.W.A.

"There is a sense of exasperation and people are in a lot of pain," said Donovan Hicks, co-chair of the Stanford Association of Black Law Students.

In his opening note to students, McConnell defended reading aloud what he called "Henry's horrible quote,quot;: "I don't think history should be stripped of its ugliness."

In response, the Black Law Students Association sent a letter complaining about the incident to Stanford law students and professors. "If there's one thing black students know, it's our own story," says the letter. Ahmaud Arbery is our history. Breonna Taylor is our story. George Floyd is our story. White men refuse to stop saying "n-" is our story. "

The students noted that, after the November incident, McConnell had written a note to the students saying "it is difficult for me to see the pedagogical purpose,quot; of using what he called "this most extreme racial epithet known in our language." Continuous:

In my opinion, political correctness as it exists in the modern university is a problem, as it can stifle discussion and silence minority opinions. But that does not mean that all standards of civility should be dismissed as examples of "political correctness." The use of some terms, especially when it is evident, intentional, extreme, or devoid of legitimate context, can also stifle discussion and silence minority views. We must not be quick to censor the speech of others, but we must not allow concerns about freedom of expression and political correctness to prevent us from condemning what should be condemned.

McConnell emailed students and teachers on May 29 saying he had made the decision to read the passage with "goodwill," noting that he had placed the speech in its proper historical context and condemned the use of the words. He said he would not use the word in class again, but he did not apologize.

McConnell told the Send I would have no further comments. Jamal Greene, one of the other co-chairs of the Supervisory Board, said Protocol He "could have made a different decision,quot; but did not condemn McConnell. Issie Lapowsky writes:

McConnell Co-President Jamal Greene wrote that he has "tremendous respect for (McConnell) as a person and a scholar." "Getting the tone right to show the ugliness of our constitutional history is a difficulty that I have struggled with myself," Greene wrote. "While I could have made a different decision in this case, I take Professor McConnell's word that he has learned from his experience as we all must strive to do so as educators."

This incident seems relevant to anyone who wants to understand what the Oversight Board is and how it could act. When I saw tweets this week from people begging the board to appraise Facebook's decision on Trump's posts, the implication was that the board would step in and remove what Facebook wouldn't do.

In fact, Facebook has said from the beginning that the board initially only restore posts the board concludes to have mistakenly deleted. Finally, the board will issue opinions on what Facebook should remove; A person who is very involved told me that he could come in a few months. But it is not clear that any of that is in place before, for example, the 2020 presidential elections in the US. USA

However, more than that, the McConnell incident, and his co-chairman's reaction to it, helps us understand how the board is likely to see the world. For some vocal subsets of Facebook's user base, the main concern is that the platform allows too much talking. The initial composition of the board and the initial allocation reflect that fear that Facebook is not allowing enough speaks.

This is no accident, something that Mark Zuckerberg fears. He told employees on Tuesday:

Over time in general, we just tend to add more policies to tighten things up more and more. And I think this, while everyone is thoughtful and good and we are articulating specific damages, and I think that is important, I think that expression and voice is also something that should be defended habitually because it has the property that, you know, when something is uniformly positive, no one argues for taking it down. It is always only when there is something controversial. Every time there is something that is controversial, his instinct is, "Okay, let's limit a lot," so he ends up restricting many things that I think will eventually be good for everyone.

For some, the McConnell classroom incident should not even qualify as an "incident,quot; at all: a teacher simply taught history, using the language of history, while condemning it to his students. However, for others, including some of his students, McConnell failed a basic empathy test: Can you avoid using a word that you know is harmful, as a sign of support for the black community of Stanford and its allies?

It all feels related to a question Facebook is facing more and more, and more and more, by its own employees. Will it be a simple mirror for society, warts, and everything, or will it put a thumb on the ladder for progressive change, including anti-racism? Zuckerberg has long said that, given his near-total control over Facebook as a company, he wants to avoid manipulating the company's services in favor of any particular point of view. Instead, whenever possible, he hopes to fight bad speech with more speech.

McConnell is just one member of the board, which will eventually include 40 members. You will not hear most or even all cases presented in the forum. And maybe, when you start reviewing cases involving offensive and dangerous speeches later, you will find reasons to vote for their removal from Facebook. But until then, you probably find yourself thinking about the decision you made last week: the moment in your Stanford classroom, with protests in the world around you, when you turned off your Zoom recording so as not to record your words.

Push back

After I wrote about Snap's decision yesterday to remove Trump from the promotion on his Discover tab, a reader asked if the president had violated the policy. "There is a big difference between randomly deciding that something is a good idea because it is in a news cycle versus doing it based on a general policy that people below you can also do," wrote the reader.

I signed up with Snap, and the company said the decision was not based on a violation of Snapchat's community standards. Instead, the decision was based on Spiegel's Sunday memo to his team, which said the company "cannot promote accounts in the United States that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do it within or outside our platform. "

The radio

Today in the news that could affect public perception of large technology platforms.

⬆️ Trend: Apple CEO Tim Cook He published a blog post to address George Floyd's mindless murder and the long history of racism. Apple is also donating to organizations like the Equal Justice Initiative, which challenge racial injustice and mass incarceration. (Apple)

Lateral tendency: In the midst of the pandemic, Amazon It is funding research for possible COVID-19 treatments, developing its own testing capabilities, and supporting an immunity study. But these efforts aren't doing much to allay the fears of warehouse workers. (Emily Mullin / OneZero)

Ruler

⭐ Campaign staff in Donald trump and Joe Biden & # 39; s Presidential campaigns were targeted with phishing attacks according to Google. The attacks came from Iran and China, respectively. Here's Robert McMillan at The Wall Street Journal:

The attacks do not appear to have been successful, said Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc. The company has notified federal authorities and the target users of the attacks, said Shane Huntley, who heads Google's internal anti-espionage group, known as the Threat Analysis Group. Biden's campaign was led by a China-based group known as APT 31, Huntley said. This group has been linked by security firms to the Chinese government. The Trump campaign was targeted by an Iranian group called APT 35, he said. APT stands for Advanced Persistent Threat, an abbreviation used by cybersecurity professionals for sophisticated adversaries backed by nation states.

Facebook began labeling media outlets that are "wholly or partially under the editorial control of your government," following a policy announcement in 2019. It will begin labeling these media ads later this year and will ban State-controlled media advertising within US. (Adi Robertson / The edge)

Facebook, Googleand Twitter each has its own rules that govern political advertising. This is how each company decides what it can and cannot see on its platform. (Patience Haggin and Emily Glazer / The Wall Street Journal)

Trump & # 39; s campaign spent $ 1.48 million on Google announcements in the first week of May. It is the highest weekly total for the 2020 campaign. (Eric Newcomer and Mark Bergen / Bloomberg)

A review of President Trump 139 tweets from Sunday, May 24 to Saturday, May 30 found that at least 26 contained clearly false claims, underscoring the challenge for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to keep an eye on him. These included five about unmarked voting by mail, five promoting the false conspiracy theory about Joe Scarborough and three about Twitter itself. (Linda Qiu / The New York Times)

Rumors of the antifa attack on Idaho to spread violence during the protests led residents to take up arms and keep watch. Now, local officials across the state have acknowledged that not a single participant in the protests had contaminated a house or store in the name of antifa. (Isaac Stanley-Becker and Tony Romm / The Washington Post)

Three men allegedly members of the extreme right-wing extremist movement "Boogaloo,quot; have been accused of trying to incite violence in protests in Minnesota and Texas. The movement has been growing in Facebook groups. (Andrew Blankstein, Tom Winter, and Brandy Zadrozny / NBC)

Industry

⭐ Next to He says he supports the Black Lives Matter movement. But many of its volunteer moderators have been stifling conversations about race, police, and protests by deleting posts with that Black Lives Matter mention. Brianna Sacks and Ryan Mac in Buzzfeed have the scoop:

In California, other people using Nextdoor asked the same question. While private companies are under no obligation to allow unhindered speech on their platforms, some of the moderates said it was hypocritical for Nextdoor to publicly say it supported diversity, while its own moderators aggressively used the site's rules to suppress discussions. about race On Tuesday, Dylan Hailey, a 26-year-old security engineer from Alamo, California, wanted to show his support for the protests taking place in his community. After reading a post on Nextdoor asking people of "wealth and privilege,quot; to acknowledge the systemic racism highlighted by protesters following the police murder of George Floyd, he commented "#BlackLivesMatter." Within an hour, his comment was removed.

Next to users share posts about the George Floyd protests, not realizing that the police are probably watching. For years, the company has aggressively recruited law enforcement officers on its platform, training departments on how to create a friendly appearance on the app. (Sarah Emerson / OneZero)

the George Floyd protests have turned the police scanner app Citizen in a night strike. But it is unclear whether the app is helping people stay safe or stoking their fears. We think it is stoking your fears! (Jared Newman / Fast company)

Signal announced a new face blur tool to be incorporated into the latest versions of the application. Users who share images through the app will be able to quickly blur faces, adding another layer of privacy to the images. It is also useful for protest photography. (James Vincent / The edge)

People are calling Instagram Let anyone share links in their stories amid the protests. Currently, the company only allows users who have at least 10,000 followers or who are verified to use the link feature in their stories. (Lauren Strapagiel / Buzzfeed)

Misinformation about health is spreading rapidly during the coronavirus pandemic, and is becoming more sophisticated. Here's how to detect it. (Christina Farr / CNBC)

Amazon It is considering buying a stake of at least $ 2 billion in Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel. If carried out, it would give Bharti a boost as he looks to compete against the number one player in India, Reliance Jio. (Aditya Kalra and Sumeet Chatterjee / Reuters)

